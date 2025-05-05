Thiruvananthapuram: A seven-year-old girl in Kerala's Kollam district died after being bitten by a dog and contracting rabies. The child was identified as Niya Faisal. Habeera, her mother, said that the stray dog menace near her house is severe. “Garbage dumping near the house is a common sight. Despite numerous complaints, no action was taken by the authorities,” she added. Habeera was speaking to the media in front of Thiruvananthapuram SAT Hospital.

The child, a native of Kunnikode, was bitten by a dog that came chasing a duck while she was sitting in the courtyard of her house on April 8, afternoon. The I.D.R.V dose was taken immediately. Anti-rabies serum was also given on the same day. I.D.R.V was given three more times. Of this, only one dose remained on May 6. When the child had a fever on April 28, she was examined. That's when it was realized that she had contracted rabies. The family and the locals believed that she would not get rabies because she had been vaccinated on time. Therefore, no one inquired about the dog later. It is also not clear what happened to the dog.

The burial of the body took place at the Alancheri Muslim Jamaath Palli. The funeral rites were performed as per protocol, with limited public viewing. The body was taken directly from the hospital to the mosque. Only a small number of people from the mosque participated in the funeral rites. Three children have died of rabies in the state in a month. Rabies infection is recurring even after vaccination. Siya Faris, a native of Peruvallur, Malappuram, died at Kozhikode Medical College a few days ago. This is followed by a similar incident in Kollam. Six people died of rabies in the state in April alone.

Siya was bitten by a dog on March 29. The incident happened while she was going to a nearby shop to buy sweets on the day of Eid. She was immediately taken to Tirurangadi Taluk Hospital and then to Medical College. Preventive vaccine was given. While the wound was healing, she developed a fever. Rabies was confirmed in the examination. Siya had injuries in 20 places on her face, head, and limbs.

Meanwhile, the Vilakkudi Grama Panchayat has intensified its rabies prevention activities. All children under 15 will receive preventive vaccinations. The panchayat also announced that the sterilization of stray dogs will be made more efficient. Currently, the panchayat lacks an ABC center. The panchayat president stated that stray dogs will be moved to the Kuriyottumala shelter once its construction is complete.

In the state, 11 people died of rabies in 2021, 27 in 2022, 25 in 2023, and 26 in 2024. As of the fifth month of this year, 14 people have died. Most of them are children. 102 people have died of rabies in the last 5 years. Of these, 20 people lost their lives despite being vaccinated. Others were not vaccinated. Doctors say that the first few minutes after a dog bite are extremely important. Washing the wound with soap and water and getting vaccinated are things that need to be done urgently.