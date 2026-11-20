The Kerala State Lottery Department will be conducting the Suvarna Keralam SK-78 draw on Friday the 20th of November 2026. All the usual excitement is building up in anticipation of the results, with the first prize being a colossal Rs 1 crore.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will be conducting the Suvarna Keralam SK-78 draw on Friday the 20th of November 2026. All the usual excitement is building up in anticipation of the results, with the first prize being a colossal Rs 1 crore.

The draw will be at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram). The numbers will be called out during the draw and the full results are expected to be out later in the afternoon.

The Suvarna Keralam SK-78 has a number of prize categories so you have several ways of winning. The top prize is Rs 1 crore, the second is Rs 30 lakh and the third is Rs 5 lakh.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 19/11/2026: Karunya Plus KN-650 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner

Here is a look at the prize structure:

Prize Amount First Prize Rs 1 Crore Second Prize Rs 30 Lakh Third Prize Rs 5 Lakh Fourth Prize Rs 5,000 Fifth Prize Rs 2,000 Sixth Prize Rs 1,000 Seventh Prize Rs 500 Eighth Prize Rs 200 Ninth Prize Rs 100

Ticket holders can check their numbers once the official results are out. The winning numbers will be updated in each category so that participants can easily check their own tickets.

The Kerala Lottery Department publishes the official results via their Lottery Information System. It is absolutely essential that the player cross checks their ticket numbers against the official result notification before making any claim.

Keep an eye out for the latest Suvarna Keralam SK-78 lottery results, including the first prize number, the consolation prizes and the full list of winning tickets.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 18/11/2026: DhanaLekshmi DL-78 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner