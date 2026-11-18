The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the DhanaLekshmi DL-78 lottery results for November 18. The draw offers a Rs 1 crore first prize, along with several other cash prizes for winners.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department declared the result of DhanaLekshmi DL-78 lottery draw on Wednesday, November 18. The draw has a first prize of Rs 1 cr and other prizes for lucky ticket holders. Winners can check their ticket numbers against the official result to see if they have won.
DhanaLekshmi DL-78 lottery prizes
The first prize of DhanaLekshmi DL-78 lottery is Rs 1 crore, second prize Rs 30 lakh and the third prize Rs 5 lakh. There are also cash prizes in a number of other categories.
The draw will be conducted in the presence of authorized officials to ensure transparency of the lottery process. Lottery players should carefully check the winning numbers before claiming a prize.
Kerala Lottery DhanaLekshmi DL-78 Winning Numbers
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - DO 359523
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number 359523
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - DX 475747
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - DU 475774
4th Prize: ₹5,000- 0476, 2100, 2135, 2557, 2766, 2824, 2950, 3502, 4363, 4698, 4725, 5269, 5923, 7012, 7703, 8350, 8593, 9433, 9673
5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 0515, 1363, 2464, 5753, 6136, 9958
6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0096, 1089, 1408, 1790, 1864, 2140, 3058, 3761, 4477, 5898, 6128, 6206, 6218, 6627, 6752, 6945, 7414, 8517, 8595, 9043, 9295, 9371, 9587, 9685, 9942
7th Prize: ₹500 - 0341, 0529, 0667, 0866, 1223, 1385, 1445, 1463, 1474, 1514, 1529, 1646, 1661, 1764, 1945, 1951, 2153, 2433, 2621, 2809, 2902, 3002, 3094, 3130, 3378, 4135, 4430, 4442, 4487, 4768, 4918, 5108, 5247, 5363, 5416, 5431, 5530, 5597, 5621, 5956, 6093, 6105, 6212, 6411, 6459, 6643, 6716, 6957, 7042, 7049, 7200, 7265, 7312, 7349, 7353, 7592, 7808, 7982, 8178, 8226, 8492, 8510, 8545, 8799, 8913, 8921, 9306, 9385, 9398, 9490, 9493, 9589, 9642, 9655, 9738, 9886
8th Prize: ₹200 - 0232, 0253, 0292, 0365, 0518, 0563, 0860, 0882, 1273, 1626, 1733, 1763, 1901, 1957, 1985, 2041, 2361, 2547, 2579, 2610, 2736, 2771, 2843, 2934, 2963, 2987, 2999, 3003, 3198, 3239, 3395, 3492, 3598, 3631, 3762, 3767, 3780, 3912, 3985, 4026, 4054, 4056, 4144, 4152, 4284, 4287, 4293, 4584, 5172, 5203, 5231, 5305, 5327, 5865, 5934, 5958, 5994, 6189, 6348, 6434, 6491, 6510, 6619, 6950, 7009, 7032, 7068, 7325, 7512, 7895, 7930, 7960, 7969, 7972, 8016, 8069, 8174, 8366, 8757, 8844, 8922, 9064, 9326, 9515, 9547, 9600, 9618, 9635, 9641, 9662, 9754, 9793, 9908
9th Prize: ₹100 - 0448, 0533, 0546, 0829, 1538, 1708, 1760, 1927, 1953, 2178, 2629, 2745, 2868, 3026, 3257, 3264, 3279, 3640, 3933, 4625, 4750, 6516, 6525, 6864, 6930, 6983, 7039, 7077, 7107, 7131, 7259, 7297, 7471, 7482, 7568, 8502, 8665, 8687, 8824, 8900, 8902, 8907, 9225, 9299, 9333, 9337, 9503, 9789
How to claim the DhanaLekshmi DL-78 prize
The winners have been asked to check their ticket numbers against the official result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners of a prize shall retain the original ticket and shall follow the prize-claim procedure laid down by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.
The prize claims can be preferred to the Kerala Lottery Office, Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram as per the rules and documentation requirements in force.
DhanaLekshmi DL-78 prize claim deadline
Winners will need to redeem their prizes within the 30 days they are available from date of the draw. The documents you may need to submit depend on the prize amount and the circumstances of the claim.
Also Read: Dhanalekshmi DL-78 Lottery Result Today, November 18: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details
All winners must keep their original winning ticket and check all details before claiming.