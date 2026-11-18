The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the DhanaLekshmi DL-78 lottery results for November 18. The draw offers a Rs 1 crore first prize, along with several other cash prizes for winners.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department declared the result of DhanaLekshmi DL-78 lottery draw on Wednesday, November 18. The draw has a first prize of Rs 1 cr and other prizes for lucky ticket holders. Winners can check their ticket numbers against the official result to see if they have won.

DhanaLekshmi DL-78 lottery prizes

The first prize of DhanaLekshmi DL-78 lottery is Rs 1 crore, second prize Rs 30 lakh and the third prize Rs 5 lakh. There are also cash prizes in a number of other categories.

The draw will be conducted in the presence of authorized officials to ensure transparency of the lottery process. Lottery players should carefully check the winning numbers before claiming a prize.

Kerala Lottery DhanaLekshmi DL-78 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - DO 359523

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number 359523

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - DX 475747

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - DU 475774

4th Prize: ₹5,000- 0476, 2100, 2135, 2557, 2766, 2824, 2950, 3502, 4363, 4698, 4725, 5269, 5923, 7012, 7703, 8350, 8593, 9433, 9673

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 0515, 1363, 2464, 5753, 6136, 9958

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0096, 1089, 1408, 1790, 1864, 2140, 3058, 3761, 4477, 5898, 6128, 6206, 6218, 6627, 6752, 6945, 7414, 8517, 8595, 9043, 9295, 9371, 9587, 9685, 9942

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0341, 0529, 0667, 0866, 1223, 1385, 1445, 1463, 1474, 1514, 1529, 1646, 1661, 1764, 1945, 1951, 2153, 2433, 2621, 2809, 2902, 3002, 3094, 3130, 3378, 4135, 4430, 4442, 4487, 4768, 4918, 5108, 5247, 5363, 5416, 5431, 5530, 5597, 5621, 5956, 6093, 6105, 6212, 6411, 6459, 6643, 6716, 6957, 7042, 7049, 7200, 7265, 7312, 7349, 7353, 7592, 7808, 7982, 8178, 8226, 8492, 8510, 8545, 8799, 8913, 8921, 9306, 9385, 9398, 9490, 9493, 9589, 9642, 9655, 9738, 9886

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0232, 0253, 0292, 0365, 0518, 0563, 0860, 0882, 1273, 1626, 1733, 1763, 1901, 1957, 1985, 2041, 2361, 2547, 2579, 2610, 2736, 2771, 2843, 2934, 2963, 2987, 2999, 3003, 3198, 3239, 3395, 3492, 3598, 3631, 3762, 3767, 3780, 3912, 3985, 4026, 4054, 4056, 4144, 4152, 4284, 4287, 4293, 4584, 5172, 5203, 5231, 5305, 5327, 5865, 5934, 5958, 5994, 6189, 6348, 6434, 6491, 6510, 6619, 6950, 7009, 7032, 7068, 7325, 7512, 7895, 7930, 7960, 7969, 7972, 8016, 8069, 8174, 8366, 8757, 8844, 8922, 9064, 9326, 9515, 9547, 9600, 9618, 9635, 9641, 9662, 9754, 9793, 9908

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0448, 0533, 0546, 0829, 1538, 1708, 1760, 1927, 1953, 2178, 2629, 2745, 2868, 3026, 3257, 3264, 3279, 3640, 3933, 4625, 4750, 6516, 6525, 6864, 6930, 6983, 7039, 7077, 7107, 7131, 7259, 7297, 7471, 7482, 7568, 8502, 8665, 8687, 8824, 8900, 8902, 8907, 9225, 9299, 9333, 9337, 9503, 9789

How to claim the DhanaLekshmi DL-78 prize

The winners have been asked to check their ticket numbers against the official result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners of a prize shall retain the original ticket and shall follow the prize-claim procedure laid down by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The prize claims can be preferred to the Kerala Lottery Office, Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram as per the rules and documentation requirements in force.

DhanaLekshmi DL-78 prize claim deadline

Winners will need to redeem their prizes within the 30 days they are available from date of the draw. The documents you may need to submit depend on the prize amount and the circumstances of the claim.

Also Read: Dhanalekshmi DL-78 Lottery Result Today, November 18: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

All winners must keep their original winning ticket and check all details before claiming.