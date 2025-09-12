The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Suvarna Keralam SK-18 lottery, with a draw at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore (first prize) to Rs 100 (ninth prize). Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-18: Suvarna Keralam is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Suvarna Keralam SK-18 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Suvarna Keralam lottery is "SK." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-18:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

RY 429773

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

RN 429773

RO 429773

RP 429773

RR 429773

RS 429773

RT 429773

RU 429773

RV 429773

RW 429773

RX 429773

RZ 429773

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

RX 603599

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

RW 113261

For tickets ending with these numbers:

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0722 0927 1229 1453 1725 2446 3820 4583 4617 4654 4880 5635 5769 7992 8214 8274 9088 9560 9706 9717

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1801 2192 2675 5679 7557 8419

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 200

Results awaited

9th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.