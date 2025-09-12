The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Suvarna Keralam SK-18 lottery, with a draw at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore (first prize) to Rs 100 (ninth prize). Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-18: Suvarna Keralam is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Suvarna Keralam SK-18 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Suvarna Keralam lottery is "SK." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-18:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
RY 429773
Consolation Prize: Rs 5000
RN 429773
RO 429773
RP 429773
RR 429773
RS 429773
RT 429773
RU 429773
RV 429773
RW 429773
RX 429773
RZ 429773
2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh
RX 603599
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
RW 113261
For tickets ending with these numbers:
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
0722 0927 1229 1453 1725 2446 3820 4583 4617 4654 4880 5635 5769 7992 8214 8274 9088 9560 9706 9717
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
1801 2192 2675 5679 7557 8419
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
Results awaited
7th Prize: Rs 500
Results awaited
8th Prize: Rs 200
Results awaited
9th Prize: Rs 100
Results awaited
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.