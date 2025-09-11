Kerala Karunya Plus KN-589 lottery draw takes place on September 4 at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 200. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-589 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-589 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Results for Karunya Plus KN-589 on September 11:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

PJ 313650 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

PA 313650

PB 313650

PC 313650

PD 313650

PE 313650

PF 313650

PG 313650

PH 313650

PK 313650

PL 313650

PM 313650

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

PE 913280 (KOLLAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

PJ 107752 (PALAKKAD)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0916 1399 2822 3035 3785 5671 5860 6106 6285 6744 6979 8087 8385 8676 8834 8894 9313 9466 9805 9847

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

5086 9061 0595 7918 3125 6922

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0393 0527 0806 1323 1496 1596 2552 2825 3757 3868 3984 4565 4927 5249 5418 5679 5966 6018 6021 6130 6292 6909 7037 7201 7856 8319 9120 9546 9949 9956

7th Prize: Rs 500

0066 0156 0378 0431 0510 0544 0568 0759 0840 0974 1118 1296 1451 1524 1560 1569 1584 1887 2075 2131 2424 2500 2559 2771 3311 3341 3436 3840 3898 4016 4321 4514 4521 4546 4566 4629 4951 5109 5153 5214 5282 5536 5610 5857 5994 6091 6185 6266 6386 6430 6550 6670 6793 6807 6880 7040 7384 7440 7441 7515 7923 8005 8296 8529 8891 9059 9391 9426 9477 9496 9507 9561 9579 9581 9591 9830

8th Prize: Rs 200

0203 0205 0248 0443 0770 1025 1067 1081 1216 1254 1402 1415 1467 1530 1771 1793 1957 2022 2091 2149 2467 2502 2845 3161 3172 3407 3511 3609 3667 3720 3823 3926 4066 4386 4817 4891 4900 5075 5078 5352 5387 5467 5569 5622 5644 5648 5906 6039 6050 6148 6247 6345 6390 6437 6441 6471 6681 6981 7230 7424 7580 7655 7774 8039 8055 8128 8153 8193 8210 8249 8278 8291 8418 8440 8477 8807 8985 9083 9290 9525 9637 9773 9812 9929

9th Prize: Rs 100

5008 1299 7122 2379 2071 1498 3038 9205 3040 8104 8131 3704 1593 3614 8186 5458 9522 3804 7629 6335 7516 5808 7255 0786 7059 6728 6023 1838 8915 6962 8159 5596 9671 5840 2063 9954 8480 2982 2750 3249 8220 9926 5253 2555 3504 9874 1510 3743 8082 9809 9664 4720 2060 7284 5681 6963 0623 1939 7477 1085 5845 6815 8729 8587 6861 4393 3098 6568 8767 2730 5702 2168 9155 8581 2889 5865 8214 2501 6812 1128 9365 2776 3427 6640 8406 7827 3849 9853 2195 0677 5642 7692 8829 0320 7076 2561 3468 9027 8581 9850 6941 3607 2217 7550

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.