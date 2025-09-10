The Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-17 draw took place at 3 PM. The first prize is a whopping Rs 1 crore, with other prizes ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 30 lakh. Winners have 30 days to claim their prize.

Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-17: Dhanalekshmi is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-17 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Dhanalekshmi lottery is "DL." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Here are the results of Dhanalekshmi DL-17:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

DD 781756 (THRISSUR)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

DA 781756

DB 781756

DC 781756

DE 781756

DF 781756

DG 781756

DH 781756

DJ 781756

DK 781756

DL 781756

DM 781756

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

DC 594113 (KANNUR)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

DJ 508838 (KATTAPPANA)

For numbers ending with:

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0162 0600 2001 2214 2485 3776 3810 4440 4529 5122 6556 6709 7079 7097 7347 7730 8496 8780 8946 9549

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1276 3033 3638 7516 7931 9950

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0678 0708 0719 1185 1511 1849 1953 2416 2851 3685 4416 4521 4612 4675 5250 5837 6189 6278 6374 6552 6680 7031 7324 7434 7438 7763 8075 8399 8436 8604

7th Prize: Rs 500

0042 0188 0400 0411 0530 0594 0937 0945 1269 1423 2052 2220 2256 2284 2424 2472 2524 2549 2559 3108 3319 3417 3462 3748 3928 4003 4209 4326 4500 4524 4687 4703 4719 4832 4866 4936 5176 5256 5294 5318 5422 5502 5517 6079 6326 6463 6622 6730 6869 6953 7018 7053 7230 7311 7422 7759 7887 8123 8231 8269 8959 8960 9030 9228 9316 9395 9414 9523 9552 9562 9778 9779 9820 9960 9964

8th Prize: Rs 200

0031 0070 0154 0304 0538 0623 0877 1291 1320 1424 1666 1712 1720 1742 1994 2017 2023 2077 2085 2110 2377 2517 2541 2826 2842 2922 3028 3090 3333 3411 3481 3659 3699 3767 3797 4013 4185 4251 4329 4470 4560 4686 4749 4763 4820 4903 5008 5293 5372 5414 5510 5521 5563 5620 5833 5903 6007 6064 6295 6354 6401 6611 6630 6751 6942 6951 6995 7035 7086 7143 7160 7358 7522 7678 7850 8002 8048 8187 8212 8286 8474 8530 8935 8967 9053 9099 9397 9470 9520 9700 9772 9826 9906

9th Prize: Rs 100

2312 1617 3050 9866 5148 6637 3005 3110 2629 9009 3281 5371 2664 2633 4477 0556 7350 0932 4534 8169 1910 6030 7541 2196 0882 6808 9994 8636 0330 7421 0361 3898 3624 7994 2399 3819 3604 9285 7375 4939 4412 5642 1001 2241 7051 3450 9859 4297 1216 1520 9501 2054 4509 8521...

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.