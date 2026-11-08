Kerala's Samrudhi SM-80 lottery draw occurs on November 8, 2026, offering a Rs 1 crore top prize. Results will be released starting at 3 PM. Winners must present their original tickets and valid ID to authorized offices or agents to claim prizes.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will be announcing the Samrudhi SM-80 results on Sunday, 8th November 2026. All the participants across the state are keen to find out the results of the draw which has a first prize of Rs 1 crore. The draw will be live at 3pm and the full list of the winning numbers is expected to be out around 4.30pm.

The Samrudhi lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries in Kerala and is drawn every Sunday. The draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram where the winning tickets in all the prize categories are selected.

Samrudhi SM-80: Prize Money Details

The Samrudhi SM-80 has several prize categories. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, the second prize is Rs 25 lakh and the third prize is Rs 5 lakh.

The other prize categories are Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. There's also a consolation prize of Rs 5000 for eligible tickets from the other series which match the first prize number.

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When and where to check Samrudhi SM-80 results?

The Samrudhi SM-80 draw is on at 3pm on 8th November. The winning numbers can be checked via the Kerala State Lotteries Department's official result publication. The full results PDF is normally uploaded shortly after the draw (around 4.30pm).

Lottery participants must check their ticket numbers, series and so on against the official results prior to claiming any prize.

How To Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

Winners must keep their original lottery tickets and submit them along with valid ID documents to the authorised lottery office or bank as per the department's prescribed procedure. Prizes up to Rs 5,000 can be claimed through an authorised lottery agent in Kerala and higher prizes will have to be claimed through the authorised channels.

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