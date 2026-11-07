The Kerala State Lottery Department is announcing the Karunya KR-775 results on November 7, 2026, featuring a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Winners must verify their numbers and submit the required documents within 30 days to claim their rewards.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the results of the Karunya KR-775 lottery on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm.

Participants are very interested in the lottery since it offers a number of attractive rewards, such as a first prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 25 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 10 lakh. The draw will be overseen by impartial officials in order to preserve openness and equity.

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Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-775 Results: A Look At Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

KO 447257

2nd Prize: Rs 25 Lakh

KP 868105

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

KW 852274

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0342, 1243, 1905, 2499, 2719, 2920 3304, 4015, 4206, 4262, 4716, 5323, 5542, 5790, 6122, 6324, 8068, 8987, 9863

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

2681, 2905, 4562, 8205, 8985, 9316

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0107, 2530, 2707, 2759, 2838, 2882, 2895, 3054, 3553, 4029, 4566, 4609, 4753, 6511, 6916, 6944, 7537, 7858, 8118, 8238, 8481, 8879, 9483, 9754, 9843

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 200

9th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,00

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money?

The official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette should be compared to the ticket numbers of the winners. The reward may be picked up at the Kerala Lottery Office, Gorky Bhavan, next to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, if the numbers match.

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Documents Needed To Claim Prize Money

The following paperwork must be submitted by winners in order to guaranty a simple and easy claim procedure:

Both sides of the original winning lottery ticket are self-attested.

A current passport-size photo that has been verified by a Gazetted Officer.

A copy of the PAN card, self-attested (required for income tax reasons).

Aadhaar, voter identification, ration cards, or PAN cards are examples of legitimate identity and address verification.

a properly completed prize claim form that has been stamped with income and submitted in accordance with official guidelines (forms are accessible online).

Within 30 days following the draw date, all prize claims must be submitted.