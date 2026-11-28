The Kerala State Lotteries Department have announced the results of the much anticipated Pooja Bumper BR-112 on Saturday the 28th of November 2026. The draw this year has a first prize of Rs 12 crore which is going to be one of the biggest in the state.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department have announced the results of the much anticipated Pooja Bumper BR-112 on Saturday the 28th of November 2026. The draw this year has a first prize of Rs 12 crore which is going to be one of the biggest in the state. As with all such draws, thousands of ticket holders are now checking to see if they've been lucky enough to win.

The draw took place at 2.00pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram. The Pooja Bumper BR-112 had five ticket series (JA, JB, JC, JD and JE) and each ticket was priced at Rs 300.

Also Read: Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-112 Lottery Result Today, November 28: Rs 12 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-112 Lottery Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 12,00,00,000 – JC234427

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,00,000 – JA234427 JB234427 JD234427 JE234427

2nd Prize: Rs 50,00,000 – JA400634, JA969347, JB346893, JB866718, JC648565, JC682550, JD304468, JD766007, JE324064, JE632364

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – JA869182, JB684041, JC780335, JD688447, JE450449, JA228134, JB380564, JC968355, JD269757, JD688447, JE450449, JE861047

4th Prize: Rs 3,00,000 – JA312845, JB663775, JC783309, JD762643, JE830356

5th Prize: Rs 2,00,000 – JA730208, JA930367, JB869787, JB981606, JC142529, JC566963, JD893147, JD906642, JE482746, JE576040

6th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0463, 0696, 1242, 1253, 2436, 2515, 2799, 3981, 4396, 4596, 5044, 5449, 6132, 6252, 6882, 6916, 7305, 9717

7th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0376, 0392, 0405, 0478, 0548, 0639, 0676, 0748, 0760, 0766, 0788, 0920, 0927, 0938, 0991, 1032, 1117, 1164, 1240, 1329, 1408, 1423, 1583, 1607, 1756, 1897, 1907, 1928, 1961, 1981, 2048, 2057, 2065, 2070, 2081, 2249, 2372, 2383, 2551, 2557, 2651, 2782, 2813, 2847, 2852, 2896, 2922, 3007, 3141, 3219, 3237, 3270, 3288, 3414, 3438, 3496, 3598, 3627, 3665, 3883, 3894, 3957, 4140, 4288, 4467, 4555, 4573, 4574, 4609, 4617, 4696, 4725, 4903, 4939, 4992, 5049, 5097, 5139, 5192, 5195, 5215, 5236, 5395, 5550, 5551, 5712, 5936, 5937, 6015, 6046, 6141, 6155, 6159, 6220, 6256, 6305, 6399, 6430, 6518, 6540, 6555, 6580, 6585, 6729, 6873, 6904, 6919, 6924, 6931, 7034, 7133, 7442, 7448, 7451, 7467, 7581, 7599, 7650, 7690, 7794, 7898, 8016, 8060, 8120, 8217, 8286, 8352, 8553, 8581, 8625, 8775, 8780, 8880, 8911, 8920, 9086, 9152, 9243, 9270, 9368, 9396, 9480, 9731, 9845

8th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 300 – TBA

Where can you check the Kerala Pooja Bumper results?

Ticket holders can check out the full Pooja Bumper BR-112 winning numbers via the official Kerala State Lotteries website at https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

Winners must check their ticket numbers and series against the official results notification and must of course keep their original tickets. They must make their claim within the time allowed and will need to submit their claim with the required documentation.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 27/11/2026: Suvarna Keralam SK-79 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner