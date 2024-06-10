Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-773 June 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-773: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. The results will be declared at 3 pm. 

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-773 June 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-773: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-773 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-773 prize breakup: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Pinarayi govt admits free K-FON scheme a failure; Only 5856 connections so far anr

    Kerala: Pinarayi govt admits free K-FON scheme a failure; Only 5856 connections so far

    Who is George Kurian, the second Union Minister from Kerala in Modi 3.0? anr

    Who is George Kurian, the second Union Minister from Kerala in Modi 3.0?

    Kerala gets another cabinet post in Modi 3.0 BJP leader George Kurian gets call from Delhi anr

    Kerala gets another cabinet post in Modi 3.0; George Kurian gets call from Delhi

    Kerala: BJP MP Suresh Gopi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Modi 3.0 in Delhi union minister anr

    Kerala: BJP MP Suresh Gopi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Modi 3.0; Likely to take oath as Union Minister

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-655 June 09 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-655 June 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan SHOCKER: Outrage after minor Hindu girl kidnapped, forcibly converted to marry Muslim man (WATCH) AJR

    Pakistan SHOCKER: Outrage after minor Hindu girl kidnapped, forcibly converted to marry Muslim man (WATCH)

    THIS player is the most educated cricketer, has degree in Astrophysics RKK

    THIS player is the most educated cricketer, has degree in Astrophysics

    Nandamuri Balakrishna birthday special: Boyapati Sreenu to direct Balayya's new film 'BB4' RBA

    Nandamuri Balakrishna birthday special: Boyapati Sreenu to direct Balayya's new film 'BB4'

    J&K bus attack: After Rafah, now 'All eyes on Raesi' takes Internet by storm, netizens question Indian celebs anr

    J&K bus attack: After Rafah, now 'All eyes on Reasi' takes Internet by storm, netizens question Indian celebs

    T20 WC 2024: Angry Pakistani fans, including man who sold tractor to see clash, rant over loss to India (WATCH) vkp

    T20 WC 2024: Angry Pak fans, including man who sold tractor to see clash, rant over loss to India (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon