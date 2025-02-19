Juve to Bayern: 5 times Real Madrid fell victim to comebacks in UCL

Sports
Real Madrid, often celebrated as the kings of comebacks, have themselves fallen victim to shocking reversals. Here are 5 such matches as they host Man City with one-goal advantage.
Real Madrid entered the tie as overwhelming favorites after a 2-1 win in Amsterdam. However, Ajax stunned the Bernabéu with a 4-1 demolition
Despite a 3-2 first-leg win at home, Real Madrid fell to a 4-4 aggregate scoreline after Roy Makaay’s quick-fire goal and Lucio’s header saw Bayern progress on away goals.
After a 1-0 first-leg win at the Bernabéu, Madrid’s defense crumbled in Turin, with David Trezeguet and Zalayeta’s goals securing a 2-0 win for Juve and a 2-1 aggregate victory.
A 4-1 first-leg lead was not enough for Los Blancos as Morientes, who was on loan from Madrid, scored in Monaco’s 3-1 win in the second leg to complete an unforgettable upset.
Real Madrid took a 2-1 advantage at the Bernabéu, but Madrid were outclassed in the second leg in Turin, and were eliminated with a 4-3 aggregate score.
