Shashi Tharoor firm on his stance about Kerala startups, says his article based on data

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, in a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, expressed frustration over criticism from party leaders regarding his article and views on Modi’s policies. He conveyed his dissatisfaction with the neglect he faces within the party and warned that continued attacks might force him to take a strong stance.

congress mp Shashi Tharoor firm on his stance about Kerala startups, says his article based on data anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 3:24 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday (Feb 19) defended his article highlighting Kerala’s startup sector, stating that it was based on data and not influenced by any political party, including the CPI(M). He remarked that if alternative figures were available, he would consider them but insisted that his focus was solely on Kerala’s development.

Regarding his recent meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Tharoor clarified that it was a one-on-one discussion after a long gap and assured that there were no issues between them.

No disciplinary action against Shashi Tharoor but High Command discontent over his remarks on Kerala's growth

Despite reconciliation talks, the Congress high command is keeping a close watch on Shashi Tharoor’s actions. During his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Tharoor reportedly expressed deep frustration over the neglect and attacks he has been facing within the party at both national and state levels. He also defended his perspective, stating that he has always maintained an independent approach to certain issues. 

Rahul Gandhi, in response, is said to have conveyed concerns that Tharoor’s differing stance on certain party policies could create challenges.

A political storm erupted in Kerala following Shashi Tharoor's recent article in an English daily, where he praised the entrepreneurial growth in Kerala under the LDF government. While the CPI(M) welcomed his remarks, Congress raised questions about the validity of his claims. 

 Shashi Tharoor defended his article, stating that he has always criticized the state government or the Centre when they were at fault. By the same principle, he argued, when they do something positive, it should be acknowledged.

Tharoor further explained that in the last 18 months, the Left government has focused on improving entrepreneurship, investment, and development in Kerala—areas he has long advocated for the state to prioritize.

"Kerala is at the top in ease of doing business. The ranking is not released by the CPI(M). We cannot turn a blind eye to that. We cannot bring politics into everything, especially where public interest is concerned.

Shashi Tharoor's praise for Kerala's growth sparks tensions within Congress, gains CPI(M) support

