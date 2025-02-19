WWE wealth showdown: Trisha Stratus, Lita and Torrie Wilson 2025 net worths compared

Lita, Trish Stratus, and Torrie Wilson are three of the most popular women wrestlers with illustrious careers. Here's a closer look at their careers, achievements, and net worth.

The world of professional wrestling has been graced by numerous talented women, including Trish Stratus, Lita and Torrie Wilson. They were three of the most popular women wrestlers in WWE.

Trish Stratus Trish Stratus, born Patricia Anne Stratigeas, is a pioneering wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer (2013). Her WWE debut in 2000 marked the beginning of a successful career, including seven Women's Championship victories. Stratus' infamous rivalry with Lita helped propel Women's wrestling to the forefront in the early 2000s.

Trish Stratus net worth Trish Stratus is widely regarded as one of the greatest Women's champions in WWE history. Her 448-day reign as WWE Women's Champion cemented her place in the record books. After retiring in 2006, Stratus has made sporadic appearances and competed in matches. As of 2025, her annual salary is $310,000, contributing to her net worth of $6 million.

Lita Amy Christine Dumas, known professionally as Lita, is a renowned wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer (2014). Her wrestling journey began in 1998 with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, followed by stints in Extreme Championship Wrestling and the independent circuit. Lita's WWE debut in 2000 marked the beginning of a successful career, including her time with Team Xtreme alongside Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Lita net worth Apart from wrestling, Lita has explored music, forming the punk rock band The Luchagors in 2006. She has also released an autobiography, "Lita: A Less Traveled R.O.A.D.," and participated in reality shows. As a part-time WWE performer, Lita earns an annual salary of $500,000, contributing to her net worth of $4 million (as of 2025).

Torrie Wilson Torrie Anne Wilson, professionally known as Torrie Wilson, began her wrestling career in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1999. After WCW's acquisition by WWE, Wilson joined the company, participating in the Invasion storyline. Her notable feuds in WWE include those against Dawn Marie and Sable.

Torrie Wilson net worth Wilson retired in 2008 but has made special appearances, including competing in the Women's Royal Rumble in 2021. Until her retirement, she earned an annual salary of $70,000. Torrie Wilson's net worth is approximately $2 million.

Latest Videos