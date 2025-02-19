PAK vs NZ: Ex-England captain asks 'where's the crowd' at Karachi Stadium during Champions Trophy 2025 opener

The Champions Trophy 2025 kickstarted with Pakistan opting to bowl first against New Zealand in Karachi, but there was a lack of crowd in the opening match of the tournament.

PAK vs NZ: Ex-England captain asks wheres the crowd at Karachi Stadium during Champions Trophy 2025 opener HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 7:09 PM IST

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was surprised by low turnout for the Champions Trophy 2025 opener between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. 

The Champions Trophy 2025 kickstarted with Pakistan opting to bowl first against New Zealand in Karachi. Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in 29 years. The last time the country hosted ICC matches was during the 1996 ODI World Cup as a co-host of the tournament alongside India and Pakistan. Therefore, there was a lot of hype and excitement among the fans in Pakistan as they eagerly anticipated the return of a major ICC event to their home soil. 

However, despite the expectations of a packed stadium for the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand, the empty stands at Karachi’s National Stadium in the afternoon took by surprise, including Michael Vaughan. 

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), former England captain hilariously stated that whether Pakistan forgot to inform their locals about the match, while questioning the lack of crowd despite the country hosting an ICC tournament after 29 years. 

“Great to see the champions trophy being played in Pakistan .. First major event since 1996 .. Have they forgotten to tell the locals it’s on .. Where is the crowd ?? #ChampionsTrophy2025.” Michael Vaughan wrote on X. 

Check Michael Vaughan's tweet 

Pakistan are hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 with hybrid model in place as Team India play all their fixtures in Dubai after BCCI refused to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan due to security concerns. Pakistan will be hosting matches in Karachi’s National Stadium, Gaddafi Stadium of Lahore, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and the Dubai International Stadium will host India matches. 

Pakistan to chase 321-run target set by New Zealand

After putting to bat first by Pakistan, New Zealand posted a respectable total of 320/5. The middle-order batter Tom Latham led the Kiwis batting with a brilliant uneaten innings of 118 off 104 balls. Before Latham took charge of New Zealand’s innings, Will Young led from the front, scoring 107 off 113 balls. 

Glenn Phillips too chipped in with an innings of 61 off 39 balls and formed a 125-run partnership with Tom Latham to take New Zealand past the 300-run mark. New Zealand set a 321-run target for Pakistan to chase. 

In Pakistan’s bowling, Naseem Shah led the attack as he picked two wickets while conceding 63 runs at an economy rate of 6.3 in 10 overs. Haris Rauf registered figures 2/83 at an economy rate of 8.3 in 10 overs. 

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs NZ: Is Fakhar Zaman be fit to play? PCB provides update on his injury

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit reveals why Gill being named as Indias vice-captain ahead of Bangladesh clash HRD

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma reveals why Shubman Gill being named as India's vice-captain

Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs NZ: Will Fakhar Zaman be fit to play? PCB provides update on his injury HRD

Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs NZ: Is Fakhar Zaman be fit to play? PCB provides update on his injury

Champions Trophy 2025, IND v PAK: Shubman Gill dethrones Babar Zaman from top ODI ranking ahead of clash HRD

Champions Trophy 2025, IND v PAK: Shubman Gill dethrones Babar Zaman from top ODI ranking ahead of clash

Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman's awkward fielding sparks injury scare for Pakistan HRD

Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman's awkward fielding sparks injury scare for Pakistan (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: Indian flag flies high at Karachi stadium during PAK vs NZ clash; photo goes viral HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Indian flag flies high at Karachi stadium during PAK vs NZ clash; photo goes viral

Recent Stories

Google unveils futuristic campus Ananta in Bengaluru. WATCH videos and pics ddr

Google unveils futuristic campus Ananta in Bengaluru. WATCH videos and pics

Three students killed, teacher among several injured in Munnar tourist bus accident dmn

Three students killed, teacher among several injured in Munnar tourist bus accident

Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit reveals why Gill being named as Indias vice-captain ahead of Bangladesh clash HRD

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma reveals why Shubman Gill being named as India's vice-captain

Litecoin Tops Crypto Gains As Open Interest Hits 3-Year High: Retail Bullish On ETF Approval

Litecoin Tops Crypto Gains As Open Interest Hits 3-Year High: Retail Bullish On ETF Approval

Arista Stock Slides Pre-Market Despite Bullish Calls From Wall Street After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Arista Stock Slides Pre-Market Despite Bullish Calls From Wall Street After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon