Kerala college Horror! Student attacked for wearing cooling glasses during dance performance; 6 suspended

Kozhikode: A first-year student of Holy Cross Institute of Management and Technology, Eranhipalam, Kozhikode, was subjected to ragging, leading to a police case against six individuals, including two identified students. The victim, Vishnu, was allegedly harassed and assaulted by third-year students Muhammad Sinan, Gautham, and four other unidentified students. Vishnu sustained injuries to the back of his head and right thigh. Reports suggest that the attackers forcibly removed his cooling glasses before physically assaulting him.

The incident took place on February 14 at around 6:45 PM during a cultural event at the college. Vishnu had performed a dance while wearing cooling glasses, which allegedly led to a confrontation with the group. The students then reportedly removed his glasses and attacked him. Following Vishnu’s complaint, which was filed at 5:23 PM yesterday, the police registered a case against the accused.

Sister Shiny George stated that the college took swift action as soon as the incident came to their attention. She confirmed that CCTV footage of the incident had been handed over to the police and that all six students involved were suspended. She also emphasized that the college has a strong anti-ragging cell and that this was the first such incident reported on campus.

Kerala: Firecracker explosion before football match leaves over 30 injured in Malappuram

Latest Videos