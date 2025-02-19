Fiverr International Stock Rallies Pre-Market On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Guidance: Retail Sentiment Jumps To Year-High

Fiverr International Stock Rallies Pre-Market On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Guidance: Retail Sentiment Jumps To Year-High
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Shares of Fiverr International (FVRR), an Israeli online marketplace for freelance services, rallied almost 5% in Wednesday’s pre-market session after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue and guidance topped Wall Street estimates.

Revenue rose 13.3% year-over-year (YoY) to $103.37 million, topping an analyst estimate of $101.39 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.64 versus a Street estimate of  $0.68.

Net income almost tripled to $12.84 million, supported by a tax benefit of $13 million during the quarter.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company’s annual active buyers declined 10% to 3.6 million, while its annual spend per buyer rose 9% to $302.

Marketplace revenue declined 4% to $73.5 million during the quarter, while services revenue more than doubled to $30.2 million.

CEO and founder Micha Kaufman said the company continues to focus on its upmarket initiatives while strategically expanding Services revenue to drive further growth.

“We started 2025 with significant momentum in our product pipeline, growth trajectory, and investments, giving us confidence in the long-term opportunity ahead,” Kaufman said.

For the first quarter of 2025, Fiverr expects revenue to grow 11%-16% YoY to $103.5 - $108.5 million, compared to an analyst estimate of $102.31 million.

The company has guided an 8% - 12% growth in its 2025 revenue to $422.0 - $438.0 million, compared to a Street estimate of $418.66 million.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment climbed into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (94/100), hitting a one-year high. The move was accompanied by significant retail chatter.

FVRR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:58 a.m. ET on Feb. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits FVRR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:58 a.m. ET on Feb. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Most retail chatter on Stocktwits reflects a positive take on the stock.

FVRR stock has gained over 3% in 2025 and has risen over 24% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

