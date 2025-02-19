Kerala: Wild tusker in Athirappilly with major head injury tranquilized, transported to Kodanad for treatment

An injured wild elephant in Kerala's Thrissur with a severe head injury, was successfully tranquilized and transported to Kodanad for treatment. 

Feb 19, 2025

Thrissur: Several days after videos and pictures of a wild elephant with a head injury, which has grown larger in size, went viral on social media, the authorities have launched a mission to treat it. The initial phase of the mission has been successfully completed. After being tranquilized, the elephant initially collapsed but managed to stand up following primary treatment. With assistance from Kumki elephants, the elephant was then loaded into an animal ambulance and transported to Kodanad for further examination.

The injured elephant received immediate care, including antibiotics and a dressing for its head wound. The team, consisting of a 25-member crew led by Dr. Arun Zachariah, worked swiftly to stabilize the elephant. Once the elephant stood up with the Kumki elephants’ help, the next crucial step was moving it into the animal ambulance. This was done efficiently despite initial concerns over the elephant’s condition after it collapsed. 

Forest officials had tranquilized the elephant at 7:15 am in Athirappilly. The elephant had been leaning on another tusker, named Ezhattumukham Ganapathi, but when firecrackers were set off, Ganapathi pushed the injured tusker and fled, causing it to fall. A JCB was used to clear the path, and Kumki elephants—Konni Surendran, Kunju, and Vikram—assisted in loading the elephant into the ambulance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, a cage at the Forest Department center in Ernakulam Kaprikkad has been prepared to house a tusker recently captured from Athirappilly. The cage has passed strength tests, and the elephant will be taken to Kodanad for expert treatment. Forest Minister AK Saseendran confirmed that the elephant would receive specialized care upon arrival at Kodanad.

