The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Suvarna Keralam SK-19 lottery, with a draw at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore (first prize) to Rs 100 (ninth prize). Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-19:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

RY 429773

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

RA 870677

RB 870677

RC 870677

RD 870677

RE 870677

RF 870677

RH 870677

RJ 870677

RK 870677

RL 870677

RM 870677

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

RD 499277

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

RA 815812

For tickets ending with these numbers:

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0041 0316 0518 0689 3899 3939 4924 5283 5600 5735 5754 6271 6503 7419 7425 7621 8557 8698 8771 9046

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1995 2506 3028 7315 8179 8287

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500

TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200

TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.