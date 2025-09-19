The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Suvarna Keralam SK-19 lottery, with a draw at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore (first prize) to Rs 100 (ninth prize). Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-19: Suvarna Keralam is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Suvarna Keralam SK-19 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Suvarna Keralam lottery is "SK." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-19:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
RY 429773
Consolation Prize: Rs 5000
RA 870677
RB 870677
RC 870677
RD 870677
RE 870677
RF 870677
RH 870677
RJ 870677
RK 870677
RL 870677
RM 870677
2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh
RD 499277
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
RA 815812
For tickets ending with these numbers:
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
0041 0316 0518 0689 3899 3939 4924 5283 5600 5735 5754 6271 6503 7419 7425 7621 8557 8698 8771 9046
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
1995 2506 3028 7315 8179 8287
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
TBA
7th Prize: Rs 500
TBA
8th Prize: Rs 200
TBA
9th Prize: Rs 100
TBA
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.