Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, J Chinchu Rani, said on Thursday, September 18 that milk prices in the state are set to be revised soon. The Kerala High Court has already granted MILMA the authority to implement price revisions. The dairy minister says that the influx of surplus milk from neighbouring states at cheaper rates poses a serious threat to Kerala's dairy market. Hence, based on the recommendations of a five-member committee, MILMA is set to fast-track the process of revising prices in a manner that benefits dairy farmers. The minister's statement came while responding to a submission raised by Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas. She further mentioned that achieving self-sufficiency in milk production remains the state government's key objective. The state also offers the highest procurement price for milk in the country. While Tamil Nadu pays Rs 34.72 per litre and Karnataka Rs 35.20, Kerala provides Rs 43.17 per litre.

Heated Debate in Kerala Assembly

Meanwhile, the Kerala assembly is also discussing the adjournment motion moved by the opposition in the Legislative Assembly over the steep rise in the prices of essential commodities. The decision to hold the discussion came after Kundara MLA PC Vishnunath submitted a notice today, demanding that the House be adjourned to take up the issue, citing growing public concern. In his notice, Vishnunadh pointed out that despite Kerala recording the highest inflation rate in the country, the government had failed to take adequate steps to address the problem. Responding to the motion, Food and Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil defended the government's record and insisted that the current year's measures were more effective than ever before."I still don't understand why the opposition chose this subject, but we are ready for a discussion on it," the minister said.

He added that the government's market intervention this year had been the most successful in Kerala's history.



The assembly also discussed concerns over Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), which has claimed at least 19 lives, after an adjournment motion notice was submitted to the assembly. Mannarkkad MLA N Shamsudheen submitted an adjournment motion notice, accusing the state government of not having effective measures to combat the disease. State's health minister Veena George said that the government is ready for a discussion on the matter, saying that "false propaganda: regarding public health is being spread in the state. Despite several people, including Latha Kumari from Muttathara, Thiruvananthapuram, having died, the state government is not taking effective measures to prevent such diseases, the notice read. The state health minister further said that false propaganda is spreading regarding public health, and therefore, discussion on this issue is essential.

