Leelavathy stated her empathy extends to all children, including Gaza and Palestine. The cyberattacks drew widespread condemnation from public figures and the Kerala Women’s Commission, which noted action is being taken.

Thiruvananthapuram: Award-winning Malayalam author and veteran critic M Leelavathy, known affectionately as Leelavathy Teacher, chose not to celebrate her 98th birthday on Tuesday, September 16 as a gesture of solidarity with the children affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Her decision, however, sparked a wave of online harassment, largely from right-wing social media groups. Among those leading the criticism was CASA (Christian Association & Alliance for Social Action), a Kerala-based right-wing Christian organization. The group ridiculed her on social media, citing violent incidents in Israel and Kashmir and questioning what they called her “selective outrage.”

Reflecting on her choice, Leelavathy Teacher explained, “How could rice slip down my throat when children in Gaza sit with plates, waiting for food?” She emphasized that her approach to aging has always been contemplative rather than celebratory, noting that she has never made a habit of marking her birthdays. Leelavathy Teacher also cited previous acts of solidarity. In 2019, during the Onam festival, she ate only rice gruel after learning about the children affected by the Wayanad landslides in Puthumala and Kavalappara, which had claimed 76 lives. “Children everywhere are the same to me, regardless of religion, country, or caste. Those who disagree are free to do so; I bear no enmity,” she said.

Women’s Commission Condemns Cyberattacks

The cyberattack drew condemnation from several public figures and public societies. Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson Advocate P Sathidevi described the harassment as “highly deplorable,” noting that it is particularly painful to see a revered teacher and literary figure insulted, especially given her age. “Kerala society must respond against such attacks,” she said, highlighting the rising trend of online harassment against women. The chairperson also referred to a similar case filed by a film actress, stating that it could inspire others to stand against such abuse. The commission has received a police report confirming that action is being taken on the complaint. Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty stated that the harassment “questions all the goodness of Kerala” and called on the cultural community to unite against such attacks. Prominent Malayalam writer C. Radhakrishnan described the online abuse as “in very bad taste,” highlighting that Leelavathy Teacher had merely expressed her sorrow over the plight of children in Gaza, which some misrepresented as a communal issue. Writer KR Meera echoed the sentiment, observing that the attacks “fail to grasp her greatness” and are “profoundly against humanity.”

Who is M Leelavathy?

Mundanat Leelavathy, born on 16 September 1927 in Kottapadi near Guruvayur, Thrissur, is one of Malayalam literature’s most celebrated voices. A writer, literary critic, and educationist, she has spent decades shaping Kerala’s literary landscape while mentoring generations of students. Leelavathy began her teaching journey in 1949 at St Mary’s College, Thrissur, and went on to teach at Stella Maris College, Chennai, Victoria College, Palakkad, Maharaja’s College, and Government Brennen College, Thalassery, where she retired as Principal in 1983. Academically accomplished, she earned her MA from Madras University and a PhD from Kerala University in 1972, also serving briefly as a visiting professor at the University of Calicut.

Her literary contributions have been widely recognized. Over her long career, she has received prestigious awards including the Odakkuzhal Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Vallathol Award, Basheer Award, Vayalar Award, and the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Kerala’s highest literary honor. In 2008, she was awarded the Padma Shri for her contribution to literature and education, and in 2021, she received the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, cementing her status as a towering figure in Indian letters. Leelavathy has been a contemporary of luminaries like KM George, S Guptan Nair, N Krishna Pillai, PK Balakrishnan, MK Sanu, and Sukumar Azhikode. Beyond awards, she is revered for her sharp literary criticism, her mentorship, and her unwavering commitment to enriching Malayalam literature.