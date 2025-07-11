The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Suvarna Keralam SK-11 lottery, with a draw at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore (first prize) to Rs 100 (ninth prize). Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-11: Suvarna Keralam is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Suvarna Keralam SK-11 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Suvarna Keralam lottery is "SK." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-11:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

RF 258561 (KOLLAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

RA 258561

RB 258561

RC 258561

RD 258561

RE 258561

RG 258561

RH 258561

RJ 258561

RK 258561

RL 258561

RM 258561

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

RF 395748 (KOTTAYAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

RK 900261 (PALAKKAD)

For tickets ending with these numbers:

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0060 0406 0519 0804 1111 1349 1557 1610 2712 3270 4210 4586 5089 5649 8008 8025 8565 8615 8683 9060

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0552 1598 5475 6730 9605 9739

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0152 0992 1504 1952 2579 2747 2957 3101 3138 3510 3834 3880 4359 4720 4803 4976 5055 5071 5428 5539 6086 7279 7697 7960 8320 8457 8803 9078 9484 9876

7th Prize: Rs 500

0034 0117 0185 0237 0353 0414 0841 0851 0958 1242 1254 1271 1393 1467 1506 1599 1713 1723 1772 1783 1863 1935 2419 2565 2590 2792 2847 2873 3063 3125 3341 3356 3532 3690 3844 3901 3936 4466 4505 4658 4765 4791 4971 5127 5172 5247 5303 5596 5817 5840 6016 6526 6683 6755 7109 7159 7463 7528 7598 8040 8066 8074 8211 8327 8384 8451 8500 8631 8695 8832 9231 9437 9617 9719 9789 9998

8th Prize: Rs 200

0085 0103 0262 0479 0564 0663 0734 0773 0802 0922 1097 1302 1450 1473 1584 1786 1848 1870 1908 1971 2027 2075 2083 2261 2367 2375 2420 2426 2539 2573 2812 3027 3094 3096 3191 3353 3440 3621 3794 3914 3916 3954 3959 3962 3974 4014 4015 4329 4516 4750 4864 4985 5027 5054 5468 5945 5995 6480 6535 6595 6711 6954 7104 7170 7195 7392 7439 7550 7594 7611 7746 7774 7778 7812 7899 7908 7944 7956 8378 8445 8591 8629 8660 8751 8906 9140 9176 9466 9547 9622 9815 9910

9th Prize: Rs 100

0189 0241 0245 0302 0395 0440 0490 0508 0553 0646 0726 0927 1074 1202 1283 1332 1360 1453 1614 1631 1639 1661 1669 1673 1679 1682 1756 1757 1781 1785 1869 1876 1985 2025 2044 2080 2271 2410 2474 2479 2591 2616 2658 2759 2798 2841 2945 2987 3024 3077 3232 3325 3343 3358 3603 3653 3680 3720 3774 3944 4066 4128 4288 4291 4348 4371 4388 4403 4768 4877 5093 5241 5336 5365 5467 5521 5586 5607 5638 5673 5699 5884 5901 5936 5984 6024 6072 6394 6452 6666 6723 6736 6909 6939 7013 7042 7237 7278 7299 7322 7342 7390 7400 7417 7450 7520 7526 7529 7535 7680 7779 7800 7860 7919 7940 8004 8067 8090 8147 8346 8641 8725 8740 8773 8834 8960 9089 9160 9230 9291 9302 9331 9385 9393 9433 9454 9572 9648 9664 9767 9865 9900 9915 9939

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.