Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-580 lottery draw takes place on July 10 at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 200. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-580 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-580 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-579 on July 10:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

PX 344766 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

PN 344766

PO 344766

PP 344766

PR 344766

PS 344766

PT 344766

PU 344766

PV 344766

PW 344766

PY 344766

PZ 344766

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

PX 207580 (THRISSUR)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

PU 393564 (WAYANADU)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0609 1067 1582 1641 1931 2066 2735 3655 3795 3972 4203 4913 5336 6743 7210 7434 8529 8595 8804 9592

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0012 0604 0972 1995 3823 7996

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0897 1216 2592 2647 2981 3329 3651 4153 4156 4220 4530 5082 5432 5556 5696 6107 6250 6892 7119 7468 7710 7982 8494 8750 8858 8936 8948 8951 9129 9669

7th Prize: Rs 500

0122 0419 0460 0522 0727 0971 1014 1231 1306 1406 1721 1908 2064 2366 2469 2508 2513 2559 2565 2590 2877 2949 3076 3116 3396 3494 3504 3722 3779 3843 3964 3983 4097 4106 4210 4217 4806 4841 4953 4961 5095 5219 5380 5398 5774 5966 6087 6126 6135 6136 6147 6321 6651 6997 7032 7061 7353 7412 7474 7521 7522 7551 7876 8141 8145 8200 8204 8409 8532 8552 8558 9066 9584 9682 9805 9862

8th Prize: Rs 200

0177 0203 0261 0286 0451 0497 0667 0701 0746 1009 1177 1251 1258 1464 1834 2195 2418 2479 2541 2747 2858 2995 3186 3187 3294 3379 3457 3553 3638 3668 3719 3838 3849 3924 3937 3995 4074 4080 4281 4306 4479 4696 4701 4768 4837 4975 5040 5321 5343 5430 5453 5465 5535 5624 5666 5689 5754 5775 5884 5916 6007 6042 6319 6356 6400 7082 7139 7154 7183 7203 7492 7565 7713 7889 7993 8001 8198 8303 8353 8820 8883 9012 9550 9810

9th Prize: Rs 200

0040 0057 0093 0125 0326 0373 0485 0621 0709 0731 0796 0867 0900 0916 0958 1149 1194 1344 1395 1397 1404 1499 1510 1608 1717 1760 1922 2017 2030 2178 2204 2335 2478 2554 2560 2657 2808 2871 2987 3033 3057 3169 3402 3423 3484 3500 3592 3611 3675 3874 4020 4043 4120 4125 4201 4267 4272 4316 4381 4389 4428 4525 4528 4662 4732 4893 4916 5004 5059 5060 5109 5309 5347 5468 5559 5592 5628 5719 5760 5816 5905 5918 5958 5959 6048 6086 6315 6407 6419 6481 6501 6504 6713 6780 6810 6961 7035 7204 7208 7220 7436 7458 7462 7505 7509 7516 7538 7552 7636 7638 7730 7823 7850 7870 7998 8007 8069 8070 8084 8093 8192 8228 8237 8299 8317 8351 8420 8450 8464 8658 8678 8713 8793 8842 8845 8891 8972 8973 9207 9214 9246 9298 9426 9444 9495 9591 9619 9635 9639 9659 9674 9769 9793 9844 9885 9983

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.