The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Dhanalekshmi (DL) lottery, with the DL-9 draw held at 1.30 PM (draw postponed to 10-07-2025). Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 100. A Rs 5,000 consolation prize is also offered.

Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-9: Dhanalekshmi is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-9 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Dhanalekshmi lottery is "DL." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results of Dhanalekshmi DL-9:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

DG 106124 (PALAKKAD)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

DA 106124

DB 106124

DC 106124

DD 106124

DE 106124

DF 106124

DH 106124

DJ 106124

DK 106124

DL 106124

DM 106124

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

DK 126232 (ATTINGAL)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

DK 166615 (ERNAKULAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0104 0164 0611 1846 2015 2286 3749 3848 4840 5698 5863 6045 6506 6977 7109 8060 8241 9030 9526 9768

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1531 2035 6417 7910 8138 9335

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0820 0979 0999 1276 1624 1681 1733 2004 2334 2653 2963 2966 3720 3774 3836 3986 5368 5608 5656 5782 5865 6248 6305 6320 6929 7128 7863 8169 8743 9876

7th Prize: Rs 500

0082 0103 0190 0374 0414 0431 0454 1015 1056 1184 1234 1324 1582 1590 1633 1885 2007 2272 2314 2348 2381 2430 2548 2554 2768 2815 3051 3429 3638 3794 3948 4007 4055 4299 4312 4452 4473 4513 5339 5450 5472 5543 5575 5671 5793 5796 5852 6109 6567 6600 6616 6667 6900 7063 7131 7174 7451 7550 7725 7733 7828 7995 8460 8532 8853 8880 8994 8999 9051 9117 9229 9586 9803 9818 9916 9917

8th Prize: Rs 200

0012 0029 0087 0601 0741 0756 0826 0843 0854 0857 0908 1122 1213 1330 1395 1487 1584 1777 1909 1938 1939 2014 2186 2610 2636 2702 2773 3032 3082 3093 3218 3338 3379 3427 3490 3593 3623 3891 3902 3980 4023 4286 4416 4441 4500 4518 4700 4711 4749 4752 4807 4918 4972 5093 5170 5357 5565 5636 5639 5829 5969 6051 6212 6295 6369 6510 6551 6607 6686 6878 7001 7066 7081 7208 7252 7269 7305 7326 7478 7553 7744 8089 8250 8464 8595 8867 9080 9093 9141 9294 9395 9514 9581 9687 9762 9863

9th Prize: Rs 100

0330 0405 0469 0669 0684 0723 0967 1041 1129 1175 1191 1193 1269 1362 1391 1506 1526 1833 1839 2018 2032 2042 2158 2209 2215 2335 2363 2615 2623 2648 2728 2894 2895 2979 2998 3060 3141 3210 3431 3459 3525 3541 3589 3626 3724 3901 3975 4060 4311 4329 4353 4439 4469 4553 4595 4612 4680 4725 4755 4811 4849 4894 5010 5069 5078 5175 5200 5207 5215 5297 5299 5400 5475 5525 5562 5576 5630 5641 5653 5659 5696 5701 5707 5717 5735 5771 5906 5912 5964 6021 6096 6159 6175 6176 6237 6263 6288 6322 6363 6494 6553 6715 6832 7130 7158 7365 7453 7599 7617 7813 8031 8082 8119 8322 8331 8447 8489 8512 8702 8746 8912 8933 8954 8962 9035 9045 9118 9249 9258 9407 9447 9507 9621 9706 9757 9823 9828 9993

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.