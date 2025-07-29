Winners have 30 days to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The SS code represents the Sthree Sakthi lottery. Draws occur daily at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-478 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-478 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-478 on July 29:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

SH 379998 (THRISSUR)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

SA 379998

SB 379998

SC 379998

SD 379998

SE 379998

SF 379998

SG 379998

SJ 379998

SK 379998

SL 379998

SM 379998

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

SF 438127 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

SC 284728 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0592 1119 1488 1835 3344 3563 3624 3720 3860 4785 4804 4842 6047 8314 8331 8513 9069 9232 9429 9683

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1075 1625 5444 5762 7101 7110

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0076 0820 1352 1608 1706 2000 2204 2961 3487 3511 3629 4094 4592 4900 4926 5074 5220 5654 6102 6265 6839 7103 7137 7741 8029 8328 8633 8810 9574 9577

7th Prize: Rs 500

0570 0827 0864 0918 0984 1039 1330 1542 2058 2091 2387 2418 2431 2745 2746 2820 2984 2992 3059 3136 3191 3310 3506 3675 3930 3975 4210 4282 4343 4401 4473 4525 4601 4637 4705 4802 4941 5030 5129 5265 5294 5491 5641 6141 6223 6441 6469 6483 6548 6559 6590 6727 6875 6962 7052 7161 7348 7424 7426 7607 7972 8272 8414 8529 8644 8697 8884 8955 9053 9218 9410 9437 9653 9689 9932 9949

8th Prize: Rs 200

0092 0346 0434 0480 0537 0580 0742 0971 1040 1069 1115 1166 1279 1290 1331 1336 1383 1392 1471 1523 1636 1752 1823 1828 1844 2006 2048 2220 2443 2503 2583 2639 2810 3043 3151 3274 3288 3375 3507 3718 3877 4050 4111 4241 4326 4327 4484 4677 4855 5401 5640 5686 5698 5777 5872 6001 6167 6235 6242 6393 6448 6535 6791 6815 7097 7113 7151 7398 7500 7541 7633 7702 7970 8004 8028 8062 8302 8377 8545 8692 8795 8873 9113 9302 9658 9677 9687 9729 9803 9870

9th Prize: Rs 100

0547 3168 2718 8995 5097 1474 1772 7741 6078 2520 1999 0913 4549 0310 0767 9057 9558 1676 9045 8894 5107 2284 7090 8653 7482 3621 8740 9793 1555 9146 2836 3533 1930 8310 2640 9929 5069 3535 4524 5271 9194 2186 9521 0053 7526 1439 7006 0581 0717 9420 4271 2606 3379 0825 8232 1037 7831 9986 5733 0721 0021 9548 0898 1120 6820 8039 8939 9556 5414 0513 4743 6328 8987 5550 0787 7202 2092 5355 4653 8618 0048 1136 2134 4638 6945 3791 1603 7912 8769 3697 6103 1151 8576 9718 5138 2763 4301 9319 0028 5326 2339 2618 6345 4792 7699 3312 4120 9980 4042 0095 1812 5269 9377 9029 5079 5141 0165 7063 7316 6806 6847 5045 1354 3959 5280 5295 7199 2800 2260 2662 0855 0171 3619 4581 2161 5031 5616 5883 5427 5845 0856 2603 1109 2886 1933 9061

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.