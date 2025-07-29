Arsenal Kerala celebrates Viktor Gyokeres' arrival with a vibrant video tribute featuring fans of all ages performing his iconic mask celebration.

Arsenal Kerala, one of most passionate and creative Arsenal supporters’ clubs, has greeted Arsenal’s newest star Viktor Gyokeres with a lively video tribute that captures the excitement of his signing. In a video released on their social media pages, Arsenal fans celebrated the signing by doing the 'mask celebration'.

Arsenal Kerala’s Creative Tribute

Tapping into the global Gyokeres buzz, Arsenal Kerala produced a spirited video featuring fans and members performing the iconic mask celebration in various settings. People of all ages did the Gyokeres' mask celebration, crossed their fingers over their mouths, and recreated the striker’s trademark gesture. From children on playgrounds, young men and women to elders in different backdrops, the video shows the unity and enthusiasm among Gooners in Kerala for their new star.

The Arrival of Arsenal’s New No.14

Viktor Gyokeres, the prolific Swedish striker, officially joined Arsenal from Sporting CP in a deal worth up to €73 million. He has signed a five-year contract and will inherit the iconic No.14 shirt, most famously worn by Thierry Henry—a number heavy with history and expectation in North London. Gyokeres arrives at Arsenal after a spellbinding season, boasting 54 goals in 52 games and bringing his renowned physicality, movement, and clinical finishing to the Premier League.

The Iconic Mask Celebration

Gyokeres is famed for his “mask” goal celebration, where he interlocks his fingers over his mouth in a gesture inspired by Bane from The Dark Knight Rises. He introduced this celebratory gesture as a personal mark, and it quickly became a viral sensation among football fans. The celebration’s catchphrase, “Nobody cared until I put on the mask,” has resonated around the world, and it is now one of football’s most recognizable modern celebrations, although Gyokeres never said why he uses this celebration.