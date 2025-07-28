The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-13 lottery results. The draw takes place at 3 pm. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-13 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Bhagyathara BT-13 on July 28:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

BJ 469412

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

BA 469412

BB 469412

BC 469412

BD 469412

BE 469412

BF 469412

BG 469412

BH 469412

BK 469412

BL 469412

BM 469412

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

BF 398091

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

BE 519313

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0028 0149 0187 0364 1503 2563 2832 3343 3408 4270 4919 5800 6053 6986 7683 8604 8636 9167 9629 9898

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0227 1839 1997 3290 5193 9198

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0121 0546 0555 0633 0952 1302 1332 2042 2728 2766 2841 3160 3199 3515 3846 3930 4472 4654 4889 4969 5005 7382 7407 8737 8771 9023 9033 9261 9445 9831

7th Prize: Rs 500

0107 0521 0761 0790 0827 1031 1078 1168 1236 1554 1660 1823 1888 1953 2048 2070 2103 2184 2235 2514 2657 2797 2881 3406 3554 3739 3891 3943 3989 4037 4097 4120 4187 4298 4313 4716 4818 4884 4929 5283 5363 5364 5388 5452 5472 5529 5866 5986 6204 6205 6310 6413 6494 6559 6802 7070 7431 7635 7645 7728 7930 8002 8233 8248 8264 8386 8589 8921 8959 8993 9104 9132 9165 9388 9639 9962

8th Prize: Rs 200

0160 0223 0263 0458 0634 0677 0753 0878 0896 1030 1044 1281 1337 1509 1626 1675 1788 1822 2038 2146 2337 2373 2695 2703 2758 2763 2781 2855 2957 2958 2966 2993 3115 3187 3497 3522 3718 4069 4257 4461 4518 4550 4600 4717 4789 4891 4940 5099 5123 5203 5253 5370 5502 5505 5722 5769 5924 5959 5962 6139 6410 6576 6633 6693 6716 6776 6838 6845 6995 7164 7540 7601 7903 7905 8141 8227 8308 8314 8383 8440 8551 8611 8658 8686 8880 8911 9139 9287 9452 9533 9677 9852 9862 9910

9th Prize: Rs 100

0110 0193 0254 0324 0469 0603 0607 0612 0689 0711 0757 0775 0796 0823 0824 1049 1068 1075 1150 1195 1463 1516 1594 1597 1614 1676 1818 1829 1852 1880 2052 2234 2248 2282 2384 2386 2398 2441 2518 2592 2629 2647 2713 2783 2875 2909 2914 2974 3088 3152 3169 3203 3494 3566 3635 3829 3884 3887 3899 3957 4044 4052 4160 4379 4385 4412 4499 4643 4706 4821 4898 4978 5188 5210 5295 5330 5410 5412 5444 5455 5616 5631 5645 5646 5704 5718 5728 5781 5849 5856 5898 6299 6359 6490 6581 6629 6704 6774 7007 7086 7278 7308 7317 7419 7462 7543 7577 7592 7605 7863 7900 7996 8080 8083 8108 8125 8221 8309 8359 8361 8429 8433 8451 8572 8622 8627 8714 8800 8868 8879 8929 9148 9200 9291 9447 9501 9583 9682 9697 9733 9756 9842 9921 9931

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.