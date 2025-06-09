The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-6 lottery results. The draw took place at 3 p.m., with prizes ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 1 crore. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days.

Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-6: Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-6 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Bhagyathara BT-6 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

BO 420044

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

BN 420044

BP 420044

BR 420044

BS 420044

BT 420044

BU 420044

BV 420044

BW 420044

BX 420044

BY 420044

BZ 420044

2nd Prize: Rs 75 lakh

BW 419096

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

1) BN 454940

2) BO 333592

3) BP 823451

4) BR 310376

5) BS 468746

6) BT 308741

7) BU 178240

8) BV 576790

9) BW 209062

10) BX 524272

11) BY 107217

12) BZ 440112

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0977 1005 2022 3721 4225 4422 4819 5261 5847 6533 6806 7697 7804 8572 8728 8979 9133 9711

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

0051 0282 1280 1864 1948 2219 3139 3772 3775 3888 3899 3994 4067 4175 4297 4955 5080 5137 5357 5436 5466 5875 6383 6756 6996 7623 7697 7882 9025 9192

6th Prize: Rs 500

0001 0131 0199 0202 0374 0423 0450 0558 0618 0633 0814 0820 0823 0855 0990 1027 1126 1165 1200 1207 1236 1254 1355 1399 1522 1527 1723 1878 2071 2165 2260 2559 2634 2671 2856 2916 2986 3201 3229 3257 3389 3410 3528 3538 3585 3859 3971 4051 4057 4094 4199 4565 4638 4673 4826 4900 4953 5095 5107 5113 5393 5429 5434 5456 5467 5470 5947 6066 6171 6296 6622 6625 6639 6729 7189 7326 7470 7565 7579 7582 7608 7747 7763 7885 8056 8122 8163 8213 8235 8290 8363 8374 8577 8674 8717 8738 9068 9081 9124 9232 9363 9441 9494 9558 9564 9606 9887 9919

7th Prize: Rs 100

2032 2025 5991 2208 4061 8285 1894 6654 0217 2955 8949 3141 5216 7625 5458 7385 5250 3600 0937 3793 9684 3498 6501 0154 9875 6298 6391 7489 3542 6201 1055 9297 5116 0084 3062 8281 1515 6175 4893 3990 2199 4417 5802 7537 4012 9910 6821 6224 9281 3474 1353 1780 3826 6662 0391 7256 7154 9033 9186 2369 3951 9119 2763 3246 7692 7630 4896 7528 2684 5632 7933 3935 2724 6424 6410 3597 1325 0531 5924 4577 7079 4500 3297 7861 5267 8041 8869 4606 3347 5143 2047 3728 7684 1331 3956 2351 9876 7729 6004 6230 1344 9236 5593 4616 4423 8846 7204 9056 2962 8795 8179 1277 8234 4663 8231 3302 4133 4513 5066 4957 5197 1550 6050 2889 3413 2977 9002 1719 0326 2697 9789 1684 0299 2189 3344 7567 2061 8679...

8th Prize: Rs 50

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.