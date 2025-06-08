Kerala's Samrudhi SM-6 lottery, drawn weekly on Wednesdays at 3 PM, offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Other prizes range from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 50. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes.
Karunya Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-6 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-6 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the prize structure for Samrudhi SM-6 on June 8:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000
2nd Prize: Rs 75 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 25 lakh
4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh
5th Prize: Rs 5,000
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
7th Prize: Rs 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
9th Prize: Rs 50
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.