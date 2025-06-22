Kerala's Samrudhi SM-8 lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Other prizes range from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 50. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes.

Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-8 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-8 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Samrudhi SM-8 on June 22:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

MY 856706 (KATTAPPANA)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

MN 856706

MO 856706

MP 856706

MR 856706

MS 856706

MT 856706

MU 856706

MV 856706

MW 856706

MX 856706

MZ 856706

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

MO 307104 (GURUVAYOOR)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

MO 427780 (KOLLAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0609 1070 1954 2009 2418 2748 3057 3867 4056 4060 5768 6436 6494 7372 7398 7997 7999 9222 9251 9974

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

1875 2776 3263 4225 5316 8067

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

1528 1763 1818 2035 2075 2183 2404 2870 3513 3723 4379 4660 4782 5021 5925 6074 6305 6496 6847 6914 7241 7311 7598 8141 8554 8565 8678 8763 9225 9580

7th Prize: Rs 500

0000 0188 0190 0221 0278 0375 0696 0933 1213 1448 1463 1561 1623 1676 1752 1815 2184 2398 2516 2539 2558 2608 2696 3092 3194 3264 3430 3520 3679 3823 3856 4198 4272 4819 5010 5016 5123 5196 5241 5376 5506 5762 5960 5986 6104 6274 6452 6596 6624 6916 7026 7172 7262 7269 7557 7688 7750 7928 8034 8261 8272 8526 8529 8679 8762 8903 8985 9034 9086 9104 9125 9184 9538 9626 9782 9811

8th Prize: Rs 100

0023 0178 0230 0256 0415 0505 0628 1197 1277 1333 1390 1458 1779 1983 2569 2573 2622 2639 2645 2833 2909 3026 3101 3239 3271 3281 3408 3652 3811 3911 3958 4135 4158 4165 4295 4316 4329 4539 4551 4630 4638 4649 4877 4885 4914 5158 5169 5194 5643 5942 6031 6212 6354 6417 6497 6672 7074 7111 7312 7338 7482 7580 7839 7879 7911 7938 7977 7994 8009 8065 8171 8286 8360 8411 8595 8649 8654 8681 8739 8779 8795 8904 9067 9254 9370 9627 9633 9768 9783 9809 9842 9870

9th Prize: Rs 50

0042 0064 0216 0223 0242 0253 0316 0361 0409 0445 0465 0494 0531 0736 0778 0839 0855 0984 1080 1145 1178 1203 1256 1278 1298 1309 1312 1413 1513 1539 1540 1555 1978 1984 2004 2083 2157 2192 2280 2287 2303 2345 2365 2428 2431 2615 2771 2863 2892 2980 3071 3266 3279 3322 3328 3358 3397 3460 3524 3529 3574 3578 3631 3789 3847 3854 3902 3926 3954 3979 4142 4408 4439 4595 4813 4820 4829 4887 5055 5072 5109 5254 5298 5357 5361 5392 5582 5708 5722 5726 5759 5772 5789 5805 5841 5856 5859 5877 5890 5929 6047 6062 6072 6077 6257 6322 6464 6470 6744 6764 6911 7020 7073 7124 7154 7221 7226 7227 7294 7306 7371 7404 7423 7433 7586 7595 7620 7751 7852 8115 8201 8244 8273 8314 8333 8394 8501 8581 8986 9095 9168 9231 9264 9353 9646 9709 9734 9807 9923 9992

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.