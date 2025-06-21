The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Karunya KR-711 lottery, drawn at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50.

Karunya Lottery Results KR-711 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-711 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the prize structure for Karunya KR-711 on June 21:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

KZ 135197 (VADAKARA)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

KN 135197

KO 135197

KP 135197

KR 135197

KS 135197

KT 135197

KU 135197

KV 135197

KW 135197

KX 135197

KY 135197

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

KT 119182 (NEYYATTINKARA)

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

KY 396067 (KANNUR)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0491 0933 1022 1702 2144 2537 2739 3397 3398 3677 3893 4955 5024 7135 8062 8124 8447 9160 9842 9968

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0116 1439 1596 4791 4959 9741

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0236 0239 0253 0280 1362 1543 2394 2779 3483 3915 4049 4292 4530 4885 4917 4960 5113 7394 7423 7440 7558 7751 7784 7954 8248 8791 8846 9444 9744 9846

7th Prize: Rs 500

0029 0107 0177 0301 0415 0637 0680 0687 1063 1086 1211 1303 1341 1429 1510 1677 1743 1870 2100 2137 2181 2204 2286 2298 2413 2786 2847 3052 3075 3242 3266 3278 3337 3540 3574 3625 3648 3670 4188 4680 4704 4809 4844 5274 5275 5544 5839 6069 6128 6239 6405 6541 6622 6643 7035 7431 7443 7461 7590 7667 7710 7827 7889 7929 8130 8231 8565 8647 8706 8794 9210 9290 9379 9678 9896 9971

8th Prize: Rs 200

0097 0204 0227 0387 0501 0517 0618 0677 0879 1047 1142 1203 1231 1448 1595 1614 1671 1692 1731 1812 1864 2044 2095 2433 2441 2514 2552 2943 3472 3494 3638 3866 4033 4202 4344 4555 4619 4639 4928 5053 5079 5135 5185 5222 5469 5538 5562 5653 5918 6043 6056 6095 6325 6384 6385 6534 6945 6947 6960 7022 7060 7095 7156 7252 7309 7328 7357 7380 7679 7920 8073 8080 8094 8112 8242 8355 8421 8828 8861 8878 9000 9150 9190 9201 9305 9410 9626 9639 9693 9739 9754 9766

9th Prize: Rs 100

0044 0060 0080 0138 0142 0145 0185 0264 0312 0444 0584 0609 0749 0766 0785 0899 0935 0952 1074 1102 1186 1190 1242 1377 1477 1546 1575 1597 1651 1800 1830 1984 2073 2188 2196 2234 2322 2342 2395 2457 2478 2661 2693 2702 2798 3049 3061 3073 3276 3292 3332 3498 3531 3539 3594 3632 3650 3671 3719 3768 3792 3905 3923 4021 4045 4082 4217 4257 4259 4360 4474 4477 4494 4727 4863 4868 4878 4927 5072 5118 5151 5231 5273 5290 5359 5473 5558 5617 5728 5879 6007 6021 6152 6174 6280 6303 6350 6830 7044 7068 7088 7113 7191 7341 7364 7497 7528 7765 7811 7875 7967 8060 8211 8216 8361 8463 8556 8559 8572 8588 8593 8609 8641 8751 8758 8811 8872 9075 9183 9236 9359 9387 9392 9442 9559 9628 9633 9751 9831 9837 9838 9839 9884 9962

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.