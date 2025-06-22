Image Credit : social media

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Kozhikode is in for a stormy day with cloudy skies and a couple of thunderstorms expected. Rainfall could occur during both the morning and afternoon hours.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 35°C

Kollam will see widely scattered thunderstorms in the morning, with cloud cover dominating for the rest of the day. The humidity will remain high.