Malayalam film "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra" continues its box office dominance, earning ₹68.18 crore in Kerala by day 13, approaching "Baahubali 2" and "Manjummel Boys" records

The Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues to dominate the Kerala box office. Film industry tracker AB George reported that the film had registered advance bookings worth ₹1.82 crore on its 13th day (second Tuesday). Interestingly, the movie’s earnings in Kerala on that day turned out to be nearly twice the advance sales, showing its sustained audience pull.

According to industry estimates, the film collected ₹4.18 crore on Day 13, taking its total Kerala gross to ₹68.18 crore. With this momentum, the movie is now inching closer to surpassing the Kerala box office records of Baahubali 2 and Manjummel Boys. To put this in perspective, Baahubali 2 had made ₹75.86 crore in Kerala, while Manjummel Boys had earned ₹72.1 crore.

Kerala Box Office Progress

Total (8 Days): ₹38.64 Cr

Day 9: ₹5.82 Cr

Day 10: ₹7.30 Cr

Day 11: ₹7.14 Cr

Day 12: ₹5.10 Cr

Day 13: ₹4.18 Cr

Total till Day 13: ₹68.18 Cr

Overall Box Office (India Net)

Day 1: ₹2.7 Cr

Day 2: ₹4 Cr

Day 3: ₹7.6 Cr

Day 4: ₹10.1 Cr

Day 5: ₹7.2 Cr

Day 6: ₹7.65 Cr

Day 7: ₹7.1 Cr

Day 8: ₹8.35 Cr

Week 1 Total: ₹54.7 Cr

Day 9: ₹7.65 Cr

Day 10: ₹10 Cr

Day 11: ₹10.15 Cr

Day 12: ₹5.9 Cr

Day 13: ₹5.25 Cr

Total till Day 13: ₹93.65 Cr

Is Lokah a Hit?

Trade analysts believe that Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra has not only established itself as a hit but is also on the path to becoming a blockbuster. With a production budget of approximately ₹30 crore, the film has already multiplied its investment several times over. Reports suggest that the movie collected ₹93.65 crore net in India by its 13th day, with peak earnings such as ₹10.1 crore on Day 4 and a still-strong ₹5.25 crore on Day 13.

Globally, Lokah has achieved a remarkable gross of over ₹187 crore, including more than ₹91 crore from overseas markets. This extraordinary performance has placed it ahead of industry benchmarks in Kerala, overtaking the likes of Baahubali 2 and Manjummel Boys.

In conclusion, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is undeniably a box office triumph and has firmly secured its status as one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest successes.