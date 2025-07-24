Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-582 lottery draw takes place on July 24 at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 200. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-582 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-582 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-582 on July 24:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

PT 409455

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

PN 409455

PO 409455

PP 409455

PR 409455

PS 409455

PU 409455

PV 409455

PW 409455

PX 409455

PY 409455

PZ 409455

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

PU 879661

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

PU 757466

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0205 0450 0636 1909 2208 2407 2509 3239 4008 4079 4578 4849 5108 6282 6932 6939 8459 8881 8964 9355

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0991 5866 7299 7855 8853 9900

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0092 0811 0828 1128 1284 1456 1670 2132 2327 2663 2686 3478 3628 3752 4024 4192 4221 4769 5098 5121 5369 6021 7047 7267 9130 9281 9528 9620 9645 9934

7th Prize: Rs 500

0040 0191 0373 0655 0748 1123 1270 1273 1313 1687 1837 2000 2170 2264 2339 2458 2473 2591 2910 2978 3034 3284 3470 3486 3533 3905 3982 4009 4250 4264 4288 4313 4602 4641 4692 4750 4818 4869 5376 5432 5602 5605 5684 5826 6211 6250 6402 6591 6797 6849 6978 6993 7002 7213 7284 7426 7472 7564 7649 7679 7701 8131 8282 8308 8510 8651 8844 9218 9279 9567 9583 9656 9710 9764 9836 9925

8th Prize: Rs 200

0015 0027 0069 0128 0186 0563 0650 0727 0778 0840 0982 1032 1131 1282 1322 1535 1639 1928 1993 2554 2669 2693 2838 3044 3071 3211 3273 3346 3456 4229 4469 4533 4780 4938 4984 5031 5068 5282 5319 5425 5447 5521 5571 5731 5961 5971 6175 6214 6218 6390 6519 6880 6946 6970 7298 7453 7582 7657 7674 7683 7880 7890 8098 8187 8375 8500 8512 8600 8643 8657 8880 8911 9308 9390 9477 9573 9596 9677 9698 9762 9845 9910 9950 9993

9th Prize: Rs 200

0025 0154 0180 0221 0255 0277 0425 0438 0564 0868 0897 1033 1049 1114 1120 1135 1240 1271 1368 1437 1506 1563 1613 1660 1725 1987 2004 2042 2081 2119 2131 2142 2148 2219 2323 2338 2352 2383 2408 2460 2528 2610 2614 2700 2710 2806 2865 2874 2876 2894 2897 3160 3208 3436 3554 3556 3636 3638 3800 3929 3931 3990 4068 4108 4143 4148 4299 4331 4382 4454 4458 4605 4609 4662 4707 4896 4929 5008 5030 5055 5056 5099 5232 5270 5300 5332 5482 5484 5550 5567 5577 5626 5705 5710 5751 5933 6005 6221 6328 6490 6491 6510 6520 6522 6545 6557 6575 6634 6659 6681 6743 6809 6817 6934 6943 6976 7101 7175 7191 7303 7364 7404 7466 7475 7489 7493 7495 7618 7667 7675 7747 8079 8156 8205 8331 8377 8434 8619 8675 8677 8732 9067 9087 9243 9347 9475 9526 9578 9612 9671 9751 9815 9849 9857 9909 9912

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.