The Kerala Lotteries Department released the Monsoon Bumper BR-104 and the first prize winner will get a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore. The department conducted the draw on Wednesday (July 23) at 2 pm.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department declared the results of Monsoon Bumper BR-104 on Wednesday (July 23) at 2 pm. All Kerala Monsoon Bumper 2025 Lottery is held on a yearly basis and was available at all lottery counters in Kerala. The Monsoon Bumper is one of the six bumper lotteries of the lottery department.

Here's the prize structure of Monsoon Bumper BR-104:

1st Prize: Rs 10 crore

MC 678572

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

MA 719846

MB 682584

MC 302229

MD 273405

ME 372685

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

MA 678572

MB 678572

MD 678572

ME 678572

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

MA 291581

MB 148447

MC 656149

MD 714936

ME 188965

4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

MA 729545

MB 168612

MC 323256

MD 534242

ME 386206

5th Prize: Rs 5000

0354 0503 0788 1165 1737 2423 2617 2965 3224 3279 3287 3494 3801 4219 4339 4817 5217 5221 7025 7198 7425 7598 7775 7924 8101 8880 9315 9405 9675 9682

6th Prize: Rs 1000

0130 0188 0189 0203 0236 0309 0387 0422 0457 0514 0540 0601 0625 0668 0670 0816 0848 0929 0940 0957 0969 0972 1061 1077 1091 1169 1178 1182 1196 1240 1304 1466 1716 1884 1965 2174 2303 2333 2414 2422 2425 2537 2597 2639 2641 2900 3013 3148 3154 3256 3368 3381 3472 3671 3697 3921 3924 3949 4013 4106 4108 4111 4152 4329 4569 4634 4756 4793 4818 4888 4893 4896 4978 4994 4995 5022 5104 5149 5219 5254 5362 5366 5477 5759 5871 5945 6018 6045 6050 6127 6294 6372 6608 6701 6889 6906 6998 7007 7047 7096 7178 7212 7243 7294 7317 7365 7393 7397 7431 7532 7590 7803 7893 7926 8057 8110 8146 8335 8409 8437 8464 8553 8633 8670 8752 8788 8812 8817 8823 8869 8874 8883 8953 8975 8981 9038 9394 9411 9424 9470 9693 9806 9952 9986

7th Prize: Rs 500

0001 0016 0041 0084 0085 0129 0135 0174 0226 0308 0338 0361 0397 0447 0472 0539 0567 0582 0611 0659 0716 0722 0724 0728 0758 0836 1016 1046 1104 1119 1149 1221 1320 1322 1327 1334 1350 1356 1364 1377 1460 1496 1524 1543 1547 1550 1624 1695 1724 1792 1814 1865 1874 1941 2023 2042 2071 2128 2169 2208 2261 2315 2368 2486 2540 2552 2579 2600 2636 2699 2705 2764 2882 2887 2914 2938 2944 2955 2967 3022 3027 3041 3078 3086 3197 3326 3351 3459 3608 3626 3627 3648 3662 3681 3685 3803 3876 3930 3992 4012 4049 4092 4272 4297 4392 4404 4436 4511 4633 4649 4685 4725 4728 4797 4859 4924 4931 4950 4951 4970 5035 5057 5079 5091 5110 5156 5186 5203 5244 5298 5396 5409 5413 5471 5478 5522 5590 5699 5736 5747 5778 5798 5799 5802 5867 5880 5911 5923 5965 6011 6055 6083 6150 6159 6177 6186 6190 6286 6322 6365 6386 6411 6506 6517 6552 6603 6637 6656 6741 6786 6806 6808 6827 6890 6910 6926 6939 6961 7032 7039 7074 7118 7137 7157 7182 7328 7336 7373 7446 7618 7654 7700 7723 7788 7822 7829 7848 7857 7899 8013 8022 8034 8060 8114 8115 8165 8224 8278 8281 8295 8318 8320 8398 8481 8507 8539 8542 8622 8650 8687 8692 8704 8719 8802 8808 8816 8819 8889 8892 8934 8972 9013 9086 9130 9244 9271 9280 9403 9409 9473 9495 9592 9610 9662 9691 9735 9764 9782 9846 9855 9856 9904

8th Prize: Rs 250

0047 0073 0116 0151 0169 0211 0227 0273 0311 0343 0359 0410 0414 0417 0527 0576 0577 0593 0607 0622 0624 0632 0714 0754 0776 0791 0820 0838 0845 0850 0904 0922 1020 1059 1117 1126 1128 1152 1200 1260 1393 1407 1452 1482 1510 1535 1591 1681 1682 1686 1739 1753 1757 1788 1914 1961 1992 1994 1996 2055 2056 2078 2090 2104 2202 2216 2330 2342 2397 2445 2468 2481 2528 2562 2576 2619 2646 2672 2683 2744 2761 2807 2811 2832 2859 2873 2875 2886 2927 2941 2943 3001 3007 3057 3080 3128 3132 3146 3200 3228 3250 3268 3376 3409 3429 3440 3476 3478 3510 3521 3569 3575 3601 3606 3634 3659 3767 3792 3834 3875 3891 3934 3953 3959 4107 4142 4184 4222 4223 4224 4225 4248 4323 4332 4514 4524 4538 4558 4574 4614 4696 4751 4758 4765 4841 4903 4917 4975 5166 5174 5207 5261 5277 5285 5289 5330 5348 5353 5399 5432 5446 5457 5492 5581 5600 5624 5687 5816 5836 5837 5934 6057 6076 6094 6109 6130 6139 6156 6169 6171 6228 6232 6260 6288 6305 6416 6429 6456 6467 6484 6508 6515 6522 6612 6615 6690 6703 6751 6764 6765 6771 6784 6792 6814 6816 6829 6883 6895 6932 7037 7081 7151 7177 7186 7288 7302 7371 7388 7402 7410 7429 7452 7464 7471 7543 7548 7562 7570 7638 7681 7701 7735 7783 7885 7890 7949 7952 7970 8008 8019 8031 8100 8123 8125 8177 8211 8225 8227 8248 8277 8284 8285 8342 8354 8375 8418 8487 8492 8529 8545 8580 8591 8593 8643 8649 8736 8743 8747 8784 8821 8954 8958 8966 8969 9007 9063 9075 9083 9107 9119 9134 9165 9168 9182 9188 9211 9224 9301 9322 9336 9373 9410 9432 9436 9453 9507 9509 9561 9564 9575 9721 9728 9736 9743 9847 9974

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.