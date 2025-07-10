The High Commission of India in Ottawa confirmed the death and said that the consulate is in contact with the bereaved family, the pilot training school and local police to provide all necessary assistance.

Canada: Two student pilots died in Canada after two small planes collided mid-air on Tuesday. One of the victims was a 23-year-old Indian student from Kochi named Sreehari Sukesh. The crash occurred during a training flight near the Manitoba airport.

According to reports, Sreehari and his 20-year-old classmate Savanna May Royce were flying solo and attempted to land simultaneously at around 8:45 am on Tuesday. Both the planes were engulfed in flames and crashed in a field near Steinbach South airport. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) stated that Sreehari and Savanna were studying at Harv’s Air, a Manitoba-based flight training school.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa confirmed the death and said that the consulate is in contact with the bereaved family, the pilot training school and local police to provide all necessary assistance. “With profound sorrow, we mourn the tragic passing of Mr. Sreehari Sukesh, a young Indian student pilot, who lost his life in a mid-air collision near Steinbach, Manitoba. We extend our deepest condolences to his family. The Consulate is in contact with the bereaved family, the pilot training school and local police to provide all necessary assistance,” a social media post read. An investigation has been launched to understand the cause of the accident.



Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…