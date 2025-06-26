Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-578 lottery draw takes place on June 26 at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 200.

Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-578 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-578 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-578 on June 26:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

PV 409920 (KOTTAYAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

PN 409920

PO 409920

PP 409920

PR 409920

PS 409920

PT 409920

PU 409920

PW 409920

PX 409920

PY 409920

PZ 409920

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

PT 920900 (KOTTAYAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

PP 777300 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0147 0250 0995 1065 1246 1472 1531 1719 3051 5512 5713 5886 6240 6664 6693 6717 8444 8958 9239 9850

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

5735 6507 7749 8260 8692 8920

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0001 0288 0334 1234 1490 2825 3036 3461 3510 3695 5443 5761 6396 6399 6601 6634 6730 6781 7222 8275 8376 8562 8672 8724 8865 9048 9097 9352 9478 9514

7th Prize: Rs 500

0043 0087 0488 0550 0791 0823 0874 0879 1126 1393 1413 1517 1910 2007 2150 2278 2331 2828 2939 2955 2957 3003 3110 3170 3204 3368 3407 3505 3577 3611 3930 3935 4071 4169 4385 4433 4745 4750 4962 4998 5054 5068 5158 5568 5618 5809 6180 6215 6344 6404 6434 6594 6758 6817 6914 6922 7201 7342 7406 7555 7662 8133 8160 8166 8236 8517 8790 8833 8912 9176 9296 9320 9348 9415 9811 9840

8th Prize: Rs 200

0093 0109 0129 0412 0439 0453 0458 0626 0658 0887 1028 1301 1484 1541 1699 1726 1729 1757 2058 2063 2173 2196 2604 2648 2836 2936 3034 3399 3412 3448 3457 3776 3805 4199 4203 4367 4372 4442 4536 5104 5272 5544 5589 5872 5957 5993 6000 6183 6277 6438 6566 6624 6656 6899 6903 6994 7436 7456 7540 7705 7823 7999 8012 8087 8092 8289 8379 8474 8638 8654 8750 8801 8808 8811 9073 9212 9349 9375 9413 9490 9627 9677 9881

9th Prize: Rs 100

0081 0120 0184 0197 0205 0259 0349 0367 0455 0520 0534 0655 0659 0732 0855 0946 0983 1016 1043 1105 1250 1343 1360 1430 1438 1513 1520 1614 1676 1781 1843 1863 1892 1899 2055 2059 2226 2272 2293 2321 2402 2467 2621 2723 2764 3075 3078 3144 3356 3450 3542 3648 3653 3687 3689 3700 3828 3881 3973 4039 4045 4127 4219 4264 4330 4353 4365 4399 4492 4611 4670 4681 4746 4748 4752 4767 4814 5019 5085 5207 5251 5309 5310 5383 5387 5661 5991 6139 6177 6185 6248 6290 6294 6313 6325 6358 6381 6426 6427 6454 6483 6756 6765 6780 6881 6885 6929 6933 7056 7067 7106 7242 7294 7352 7404 7561 7580 7632 7712 7885 8156 8161 8169 8206 8223 8233 8241 8410 8454 8525 8554 8556 8559 8800 8875 8888 8910 8926 8934 9024 9085 9204 9405 9546 9551 9666 9670 9676 9689 9780 9802 9843 9865 9925 9981 9999

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.