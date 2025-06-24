The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Sthree Sakthi SS-472 lottery, drawn at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 100.

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-473 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-473 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-473 on June 24:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

SN 883464 (ATTINGAL)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

SO 883464

SP 883464

SR 883464

SS 883464

ST 883464

SU 883464

SV 883464

SW 883464

SX 883464

SY 883464

SZ 883464

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

SN 353864 (MALAPPURAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

SN 700367 (ALAPPUZHA)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0648 0923 0973 2972 4243 4318 4522 4690 4904 5650 6604 6742 6890 7430 7459 7602 8134 9490 9576 9875

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

2099 2135 2622 3519 5415 6465

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0086 0174 0910 1012 1141 1370 1576 1666 1668 2272 2273 2697 3910 3998 4998 5156 5448 5469 5480 5501 6064 6546 7083 7520 7530 7739 8270 8549 9314 9415

7th Prize: Rs 500

0257 0337 0360 0511 0553 0572 0773 0774 0927 0995 1029 1057 1081 1297 1441 1477 1644 1816 1866 1894 1959 2072 2117 2290 2308 2424 2657 2741 3330 3526 3753 3862 3889 4011 4065 4102 4229 4507 4640 5138 5376 5785 5843 5953 6291 6447 6469 6470 6560 6893 6999 7050 7129 7283 7301 7456 7463 7519 7709 7878 8051 8084 8092 8362 8556 8707 8717 8789 8819 9094 9242 9277 9510 9712 9803 9925

8th Prize: Rs 200

0065 0097 0153 0221 0284 0362 0366 0663 0709 1092 1172 1285 1490 1494 1508 1639 1721 1776 1798 1804 1946 2178 2213 2249 2448 2549 2612 2617 2638 2673 2759 2791 2878 2988 2995 2996 3064 3205 3383 3397 3403 3427 3638 4353 4671 4963 5084 5139 5174 5442 5753 5991 6044 6147 6232 6350 6489 6603 6631 6641 6670 6821 7003 7018 7029 7046 7117 7371 7390 7744 7860 7890 8079 8266 8309 8321 8525 8690 8838 8854 8870 8961 8991 9129 9511 9730 9750 9773 9808 9860

9th Prize: Rs 100

0072 0181 0184 0347 0431 0490 0538 0557 0684 0740 0741 0788 0795 0807 0816 0977 0998 1069 1097 1107 1129 1295 1384 1455 1498 1683 1743 1805 1832 2016 2121 2312 2347 2350 2478 2511 2520 2600 2719 2726 2790 2941 2956 3010 3070 3116 3120 3136 3153 3183 3332 3365 3393 3404 3471 3611 3618 3668 3728 3850 3996 4140 4164 4458 4529 4549 4573 4663 4666 4738 4819 4841 4991 5020 5145 5181 5189 5205 5213 5214 5235 5273 5304 5349 5407 5450 5595 5721 5746 5946 6052 6080 6122 6142 6182 6208 6233 6479 6610 6619 6640 6691 6712 6810 6837 7019 7037 7205 7218 7265 7271 7275 7307 7329 7368 7370 7409 7521 7562 7586 7615 7706 7727 7929 8019 8028 8029 8053 8058 8063 8083 8148 8211 8217 8350 8429 8449 8622 8656 8660 8855 9060 9083 9269 9447 9632 9694 9776 9807 9915

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.