The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Dhanalekshmi (DL) lottery, with the DL-7 draw held at 3 PM. Prizes range from ₹1 crore to ₹100. A ₹5,000 consolation prize is also offered.

Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-7: Dhanalekshmi is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-7 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Dhanalekshmi lottery is "DL." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results of Dhanalekshmi DL-7 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

DE 770015 (PATTAMBI)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

DA 770015

DB 770015

DC 770015

DD 770015

DF 770015

DG 770015

DH 770015

DJ 770015

DK 770015

DL 770015

DM 770015

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

DH 852097 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

DF 102014 (TIRUR)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0113 0283 0376 1029 1332 1866 2493 2573 2916 3443 4270 4686 4963 5450 5534 6272 6603 6663 7554 7682

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

2052 3559 4387 5114 7121 8124

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0024 0654 0990 1182 2546 2553 2890 2967 3243 3460 3693 3972 4469 4610 4747 4825 5271 5408 5718 5805 6293 6438 7327 7891 8272 8406 8650 8890 8927 9947

7th Prize: Rs 500

0271 0293 0536 0569 0614 0725 0840 1038 1066 1232 1345 1347 1443 1494 1582 1689 1755 1760 1855 1895 1906 1966 2163 2349 2393 2398 2468 2794 3153 3292 3341 3670 3749 4019 4224 4286 4526 4533 4567 4617 4642 4828 5046 5159 5179 5368 5421 5674 5681 5743 5767 5807 6390 7059 7130 7638 7643 7784 7786 7874 7997 8059 8093 8165 8391 8609 8622 8700 8749 9145 9213 9399 9604 9876 9894 9899

8th Prize: Rs 200

0046 0100 0141 0561 0657 0711 0873 0983 1065 1117 1309 1559 1761 1785 1841 1972 2186 2381 2603 2613 2651 2728 2800 2810 2817 2975 2980 2985 3024 3027 3096 3123 3223 3427 3573 3674 3859 3980 4012 4343 4618 4641 4689 4715 4720 4765 4915 4933 5068 5110 5165 5177 5178 5396 5480 5501 5573 5589 5655 5707 5714 5862 6028 6058 6087 6130 6222 6608 6763 7127 7197 7264 7289 7291 7367 7429 7436 7467 7512 7527 7636 7890 8092 8158 8214 8462 8525 8663 9119 9317 9540 9599 9650 9663 9682 9801

9th Prize: Rs 100

0009 0231 0314 0365 0384 0452 0480 0656 0749 0797 0920 1022 1053 1168 1518 1538 1539 1571 1633 1753 1792 1826 1872 1934 1960 1963 2053 2257 2280 2281 2286 2340 2389 2412 2447 2453 2463 2503 2734 2820 3086 3354 3416 3430 3682 3776 3804 3914 4006 4047 4287 4473 4493 4510 4568 4582 4624 4897 5009 5079 5083 5111 5391 5444 5451 5581 5590 5619 5734 5755 5833 5846 5879 5898 6011 6081 6263 6268 6287 6333 6439 6472 6504 6653 6669 6700 6737 6846 6873 6962 6966 7012 7058 7168 7296 7348 7448 7488 7496 7581 7718 7913 7966 8011 8099 8101 8270 8354 8440 8489 8518 8531 8608 8618 8710 8748 8755 8774 8946 9100 9139 9219 9235 9362 9363 9473 9535 9572 9598 9656 9658 9701 9726 9752 9808 9925 9941 9957

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.