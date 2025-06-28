The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Karunya KR-712 lottery, drawn at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Karunya Lottery Results KR-712 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-712 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR-712 on June 28:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

KL 577518

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

KA 577518

KB 577518

KC 577518

KD 577518

KE 577518

KF 577518

KG 577518

KH 577518

KJ 577518

KK 577518

KM 577518

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

KE 921181

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

KB 834399

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

1447 2586 2600 2913 2950 2959 3204 4154 4659 5543 6103 7144 7597 8151 8350 8746 8810 8975 9063 9098

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1094 1780 3614 4573 6529 7638

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0708 1321 1584 2554 2563 2616 2792 2922 3101 3158 3421 3894 4325 4495 4511 5037 5332 5375 7020 7027 7801 7931 7964 8053 8066 8088 8514 9456 9561 9809

7th Prize: Rs 500

7358 9103 8338 7895 1959 1864 1521 4741 4778 1871 5210 5891 3512 5125 0418 2937 1678 8621 6953 1766 5131 8604 0221 5275 1674 8937 9523 7689 2230 5018 6196 0979 1093 2369 2768 5060 6564 1137 3684 3625 9661 1435 9162 2734 4459 5228 3088 1495 1838 7006 7373 9830...

8th Prize: Rs 200

TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.