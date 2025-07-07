The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-10 lottery results. The draw took place at 3 p.m., with prizes ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 1 crore. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days.

Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-10: Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-10 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Bhagyathara BT-10 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

BZ 745119

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

BN 745119

BO 745119

BP 745119

BR 745119

BS 745119

BT 745119

BU 745119

BV 745119

BW 745119

BX 745119

BY 745119

2nd Prize: Rs 75 lakh

BY 175855

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

BO 149027

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0498 1344 1575 2106 2943 3516 3928 4011 4616 4695 5244 5550 6364 7518 7727 8204 8415 8664 9266 9858

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0798 2336 3891 4370 8483 9958

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0563 0794 1225 2664 2666 2859 3085 3913 4002 4103 4250 4426 4558 4623 5371 5804 5855 5896 7240 7768 7860 7949 8222 8605 8636 8642 8659 8825 9394 9518

7th Prize: Rs 500

0024 0074 0720 0779 1251 1579 1581 1609 1797 1908 1965 2041 2312 2434 2550 2762 2939 3213 3309 3316 3343 3348 3424 3573 3613 3794 3810 3817 4030 4083 4194 4222 4228 4304 4459 4628 4674 5088 5102 5128 5351 5566 5751 5915 6088 6100 6360 6422 6755 6796 7011 7135 7237 7710 7973 8327 8447 8454 8529 8608 8736 8834 8969 9041 9137 9233 9234 9255 9423 9437 9581 9669 9705 9742 9748 9752

8th Prize: Rs 200

0088 0245 0316 0406 0741 0749 0750 0955 0977 1026 1037 1071 1088 1093 1354 1367 1374 1441 1460 1569 1585 1707 1725 1800 1804 1989 2056 2164 2216 2245 2294 2439 2703 2948 3027 3154 3161 3190 3381 3484 3626 3740 3811 3848 3894 3998 4069 4226 4275 4281 4675 4773 4804 4986 5050 5126 5537 5858 5864 6006 6460 6467 6488 6803 6947 7066 7171 7307 7378 7637 7876 7957 8250 8283 8369 8457 8505 8542 8604 8634 8735 8958 9273 9341 9539 9553 9559 9560 9629 9639 9855 9912 9915 9925

9th Prize: Rs 100

0231 0246 0269 0325 0367 0432 0459 0508 0701 0738 0753 0757 0975 0990 1025 1272 1275 1299 1382 1455 1476 1498 1582 1591 1621 1713 1736 1792 1857 2034 2057 2176 2253 2267 2291 2298 2500 2549 2736 2873 2916 3033 3134 3171 3194 3321 3560 3567 3595 3673 3720 3759 3835 4297 4379 4443 4480 4631 4759 4774 4870 4923 4939 5033 5085 5172 5197 5211 5325 5401 5528 5535 5555 5570 5571 5583 5591 5647 5753 5774 5796 5919 5982 6012 6027 6056 6234 6308 6331 6365 6405 6516 6591 6613 6616 6658 6668 6714 6721 6827 6893 6917 6925 6941 6964 7099 7235 7267 7338 7347 7370 7377 7389 7403 7519 7534 7540 7659 7671 7714 7803 7897 8212 8215 8511 8714 8719 8766 8779 8929 8949 8957 9054 9076 9142 9184 9326 9605 9659 9773 9827 9871 9959 9997

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.