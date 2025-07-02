The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Dhanalekshmi (DL) lottery, with the DL-8 draw held at 3 PM. Prizes range from ₹1 crore to ₹100. A ₹5,000 consolation prize is also offered.

Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-8: Dhanalekshmi is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-8 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Dhanalekshmi lottery is "DL." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results of Dhanalekshmi DL-8:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

DU 350667 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

DN 350667

DO 350667

DP 350667

DR 350667

DS 350667

DT 350667

DV 350667

DW 350667

DX 350667

DY 350667

DZ 350667

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

DT 837599 (PAYYANNUR)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

DX 308220 (KANHANGAD)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0686 1066 1240 3830 5058 5343 6027 6359 6361 7639 7731 7769 8099 8198 8362 8588 9111 9271 9500 9727

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1213 4477 5191 5430 7801 8962

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0305 0492 0562 0612 0796 0918 1182 1969 2179 2402 3244 3266 4013 5699 6124 6135 6200 6202 6516 6626 7079 7636 7878 7897 7932 7945 8583 8954 9375 9801

7th Prize: Rs 500

0142 0389 0428 0438 0460 0797 0812 0834 1283 1423 1536 1783 1851 1940 1984 2110 2643 2821 2925 3025 3095 3252 3328 3408 3465 3644 3655 4017 4177 4216 4290 4409 4442 4446 4629 4679 5108 5284 5305 5520 5634 5872 5908 5916 5923 6394 6577 6613 6940 7124 7158 7170 7280 7451 7703 7714 7760 7829 7977 8024 8084 8223 8428 8558 8821 8900 8935 8967 8986 9082 9422 9484 9501 9576 9915 9940

8th Prize: Rs 200

0109 0116 0149 0185 0310 0322 0325 0468 0926 1211 1340 1387 1485 1522 1530 1540 1548 1709 1829 1840 1846 2131 2317 2376 2705 2786 2839 2880 3214 3219 3313 3344 3435 3441 3508 3516 3805 3869 4052 4121 4382 4424 4480 4652 4694 4826 4979 4980 5148 5171 5301 5304 5306 5398 5769 5823 5880 5962 5987 6107 6198 6412 6526 6534 6778 6866 6882 7073 7173 7211 7258 7541 7657 7759 7776 7799 8214 8221 8290 8300 8365 8391 8450 8574 8799 8871 8930 9088 9125 9133 9187 9230 9320 9420 9481 9487

9th Prize: Rs 100

0020 0073 0136 0153 0253 0258 0384 0408 0600 0670 1011 1012 1102 1135 1236 1239 1296 1332 1439 1445 1452 1502 1523 1534 1564 1656 1672 1677 1742 1800 1868 1924 1962 1976 2039 2125 2211 2212 2270 2323 2332 2373 2397 2452 2513 2524 2550 2564 2591 2637 2671 2687 2815 3049 3084 3143 3416 3428 3500 3623 3626 3732 3831 3918 3948 4111 4141 4171 4239 4565 4599 4604 4726 4793 4904 4941 4948 4953 5046 5070 5079 5121 5194 5339 5578 5669 6138 6191 6251 6295 6307 6310 6313 6396 6545 6594 6598 6788 6793 6890 6991 7030 7108 7162 7227 7268 7485 7554 7607 7855 7900 8019 8053 8092 8196 8261 8456 8486 8519 8586 8638 8640 8643 8718 8741 8895 8911 8921 9001 9029 9071 9273 9489 9681 9754 9840 9856 9985

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.