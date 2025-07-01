Kerala is expected to experience heavy rainfall for the next five days due to a low-pressure area. Wind speeds are predicted to reach 40-50 km/hr.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set to experience a spell of heavy rainfall and strong winds over the coming days, as a low-pressure area has formed over Jharkhand. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is expected to experience heavy rains from July 2nd to July 5th, with wind speeds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour from July 1st through July 3rd.

Weather alerts

In response to the weather conditions, yellow alerts have been issued across multiple districts. On July 1st, alerts are in place for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. On July 3rd, alerts continue for Kannur and Kasaragod. By July 4th, the warning extends to Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. On July 5th, Kannur and Kasaragod will again be under yellow alert. The IMD has warned that the state could receive isolated heavy rainfall during this period, with expected precipitation ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within a 24-hour span.

Strong winds

Alongside the rainfall, strong winds remain a major concern. The IMD has cautioned that wind speeds of 40 to 50 km/hr could affect isolated areas from today through July 3rd. In Kerala, such winds have historically led to damage and injuries due to falling trees and broken branches. The public is advised to stay clear of trees during storms and to avoid parking vehicles beneath them to prevent accidents.

The IMD has also issued guidance for fishermen. While fishing is permitted along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts on July 1st, strong winds ranging from 45 to 55 km/hr, gusting up to 65 km/hr, are predicted over several marine areas. These include the coasts of Somalia, Oman, Yemen, the central and west-central Arabian Sea, and the northeast and northwest Arabian Sea. The northern parts of the southwest Arabian Sea are also expected to be affected.

Conditions will also be rough around southern Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar, and Kanyakumari. Additionally, the central Bay of Bengal, the northern Andhra Pradesh coast, the north Bay of Bengal, the Odisha coast, the West Bengal coast, the Bangladesh coast, and the Andaman Sea will likely experience wind speeds of 40 to 50 km/hr, gusting to 60 km/hr.

Similar hazardous conditions are expected in the central and west-central Arabian Sea, the Gujarat coast, the Konkan and Goa coasts, the west-central Bay of Bengal, and the northern Andhra Pradesh coast, with wind speeds reaching 45 to 55 km/hr and gusts up to 65 km/hr.

Authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation and urge the public, especially fishermen and coastal communities, to remain vigilant and follow all advisories issued by the IMD.