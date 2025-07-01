Actress Minu Muneer was arrested for making allegations against director and actor Balachandra Menon.

Kochi: Actress Minu Muneer has been arrested by the Infopark Cyber Police for allegedly defaming renowned director and actor Balachandra Menon on social media. She was later released on bail.

Court dismisses case

The arrest follows comments made by Minu Muneer during the period when the Hema Committee report was released. At that time, she publicly accused Balachandra Menon of sexual harassment during the filming of the movie Dhe Ingottu Nokkiye.

However, the court had dismissed the sexual harassment case she had filed against him. In addition to Balachandra Menon, the actress had also filed complaints against actors Mukesh and Jayasurya.

Allegations

Actress Minu Muneer claimed that Balachandra Menon forced her to witness a sexual act in 2007. Muneer, in an interview, recounted walking into a room where Menon and three women were engaged in a sexual act, with other men present and observing. She stated that Menon asked her to stay and watch.

Minu Muneer indicated that the Hema Committee report played a significant role in her decision to publicly share her experiences, suggesting that the report's findings encouraged her to come forward with her ordeal.