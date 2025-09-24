The Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-19 draw took place at 3 PM. The first prize is a whopping Rs 1 crore, with other prizes ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 30 lakh. Winners have 30 days to claim their prize.

Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-19: Dhanalekshmi is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-19 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Dhanalekshmi lottery is "DL." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Here are the results of Dhanalekshmi DL-19:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

DC 389960 (THRISSUR)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

DA 389960

DB 389960

DD 389960

DE 389960

DF 389960

DG 389960

DH 389960

DJ 389960

DK 389960

DL 389960

DM 389960

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

DM 304610 (PALAKKAD)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

DG 594154 (ERNAKULAM)

For numbers ending with:

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0668 1035 1251 3060 3073 3337 4414 4749 4845 4854 5359 5479 7225 7664 7791 8705 8706 9158 9597 9935

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0263 3676 4781 6362 7049 8998

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0354 0491 1075 2321 2359 2813 2985 3095 3635 3683 3960 4170 4459 4724 5029 5056 5348 5686 6261 6567 6708 6759 6805 6949 7889 8750 9317 9471 9809 9928

7th Prize: Rs 500

0180 0251 0342 0360 0465 0471 0534 0623 0711 0757 0833 1080 1545 1859 1869 1946 2240 2484 2491 2633 2663 2902 3295 3355 3510 3661 3814 4031 4074 4091 4172 4324 4761 4926 5057 5132 5217 5281 5301 5333 5350 5352 5497 5539 5546 5587 5772 5958 5996 6189 6389 6516 6699 6749 6942 6971 7071 7248 7405 7478 7500 7672 8211 8463 8476 8499 8516 8538 8642 8984 9006 9237 9539 9766 9950 9952

8th Prize: Rs 200

0080 0097 0248 0272 0401 0455 0473 0479 0502 0557 0703 0834 0880 0902 1082 1165 1378 1499 1553 1626 1822 2023 2125 2200 2329 2369 2531 2653 2713 2936 3031 3035 3196 3275 3341 3369 3520 3605 3628 3659 3823 4000 4026 4104 4153 4315 4404 4436 4567 4635 4733 4743 4839 5055 5058 5062 5153 5236 5363 5370 5470 5506 5621 5719 5743 5744 5817 5819 5862 5955 6029 6131 6259 6903 6963 6994 7070 7080 7428 7816 7915 8020 8124 8156 8227 8325 8540 8704 8798 8889 8921 9250 9413 9719 9737 9886

9th Prize: Rs 100

0023 0070 0124 0227 0384 0409 0495 0535 0543 0572 0709 0844 0995 1006 1027 1107 1125 1313 1354 1375 1379 1385 1522 1567 1676 1679 1702 1719 1780 1819 2003 2106 2158 2172 2274 2281 2286 2313 2635 2736 2755 2806 2845 2881 3009 3050 3063 3215 3217 3474 3539 3582 3599 3616 3625 3718 3880 3928 4045 4080 4161 4184 4203 4215 4465 4486 4727 4762 4811 4829 4903 5040 5043 5047 5090 5209 5375 5540 5806 5839 6066 6164 6254 6275 6352 6439 6459 6512 6534 6596 7032 7215 7263 7391 7465 7472 7516 7518 7570 7586 7647 7662 7666 7977 8038 8042 8171 8348 8397 8521 8596 8610 8629 8653 8710 8731 8771 8776 8827 8829 8916 8991 9056 9057 9079 9132 9168 9274 9407 9450 9544 9692 9709 9724 9822 9840 9899 9917

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.