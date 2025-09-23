Winners have 30 days to claim prizes for Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-486. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The SS code represents the Sthree Sakthi lottery. Draws occur daily at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-486 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-486 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-486 on September 23

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

SL 840144 (MANANTHAVADY)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

SA 840144

SB 840144

SC 840144

SD 840144

SE 840144

SF 840144

SG 840144

SH 840144

SJ 840144

SK 840144

SM 840144

2nd Prize: Rs 30 Lakhs

SD 811203 (ERNAKULAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

SH 730256 (PALAKKAD)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0002 1571 1637 2451 2546 2774 3876 5031 6290 7688 7691 7930 7993 8035 8456 9071 9220 9372 9377 9854

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0300 0503 6317 6548 6747 7035

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0379 1378 1471 1532 1866 2706 2937 3262 3620 4012 4217 4330 4370 4863 4900 4970 4998 5010 5220 5273 5599 6074 8518 8529 8773 8844 9306 9341 9960 9967

7th Prize: Rs 500

0026 0209 0258 0496 0561 0675 0848 0888 0924 0936 1076 1189 1554 2171 2259 2338 2395 2447 2458 2842 3059 3305 3614 3656 3915 3953 4185 4205 4273 4443 4517 4635 4960 5127 5159 5352 5608 5694 5805 5942 6064 6190 6243 6271 6378 6611 6716 6824 6829 7125 7512 7524 7572 7669 7812 7897 8028 8029 8198 8303 8546 8668 8691 8863 9034 9222 9268 9371 9423 9645 9679 9786 9847 9883 9943 9944

8th Prize: Rs 200

0029 0081 0213 0260 0316 0381 0400 0446 0636 0650 0858 0912 0986 0989 1086 1123 1312 1393 1572 1659 1760 1838 1862 1989 2115 2556 2618 2817 3215 3343 3457 3593 3957 3960 4011 4080 4343 4380 4722 4742 4767 4773 4869 4929 4936 5104 5309 5341 5628 5716 5820 5882 6477 6503 6584 6615 6739 6813 6835 6942 7020 7104 7449 7657 7680 7981 8050 8128 8207 8219 8310 8331 8383 8662 8670 8681 8735 8746 9004 9017 9145 9459 9461 9535 9560 9649 9773 9816 9850 9995

9th Prize: Rs 100

8997 5568 5502 9689 5607 2565 0573 9805 8859 6532 3201 4455 3562 2589 3681 9279 4995 7267 7567 5520 9540 3309 5289 1535 3861 6453 2275 2465 1200 4224 6016 9366 7711 2388 8025 5265 8503 9792 1835 7154 5451 6864 0028 4479 6041 7220 7715 4258 0186 2195 7563 9094 1827 4409 2119 1950 3531 4112 8489 7832 8730 5929 9470 5455 7199 8287 0285 6372 4864 4830 8470 4229 4170 3412 2004 6309 1181 2940 1526 2468 6150 8907 2606 3819 5406 0905 9851 4315…

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.