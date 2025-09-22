The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-21 lottery results. The draw takes place at 3 pm. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-21: Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-21 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the results of Bhagyathara BT-21 on September 22:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
BB 423775
Consolation Prize: Rs 5000
BA 423775
BC 423775
BD 423775
BE 423775
BF 423775
BG 423775
BH 423775
BJ 423775
BK 423775
BL 423775
BM 423775
2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh
BM 894998
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
BD 180901
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
0399 0910 1960 1978 2038 2339 2448 4159 4301 5393 5474 6033 6383 6829 6976 7459 7856 8211 9685 9912
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
2267 3023 3235 4328 6320 8415
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
Results awaited
7th Prize: Rs 500
Results awaited
8th Prize: Rs 200
Results awaited
9th Prize: Rs 100
Results awaited
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.