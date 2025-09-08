The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-19 lottery results. The draw takes place at 3 pm. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-19: Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-19 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Bhagyathara BT-19 on September 8:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

BG 904272 (VADAKARA)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

BA 904272

BB 904272

BC 904272

BD 904272

BE 904272

BF 904272

BH 904272

BJ 904272

BK 904272

BL 904272

BM 904272

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

BJ 142101 (PATTAMBI)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

BG 683663 (CHERTHALA)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0693 0836 1120 1701 2269 2652 2909 3265 4662 5342 6357 6775 7195 8884 8937 8949 9021 9024 9057 9202

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1048 4491 7025 7485 7903 8993

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0185 0706 0810 0850 0905 0983 1061 1642 2452 2465 2474 4177 4208 4742 5009 5563 5813 5902 6093 6171 6265 7079 7558 8164 8351 8387 8675 8744 9158 9727

7th Prize: Rs 500

0010 0018 0035 0113 0247 0306 0322 0430 0523 0568 0595 0887 1034 1895 2008 2058 2135 2213 2532 2716 2770 2842 2940 2968 3073 3161 3244 3351 3549 3559 3616 3777 3786 3847 3944 4069 4802 5154 5657 5849 5904 5951 6052 6109 6420 6480 6710 6738 6790 6948 6978 7184 7203 7317 7327 7334 7351 7445 7486 7515 7516 7575 7753 7956 8064 8415 8751 9062 9078 9142 9320 9335 9418 9774 9923 9990

8th Prize: Rs 200

0000 0043 0111 0161 0263 0305 0336 0469 0659 0819 1021 1051 1179 1197 1258 1273 1318 1360 1387 1393 1585 1659 1810 1883 2001 2006 2059 2220 2347 2461 2465 2811 2929 2951 3146 3269 3481 3546 3715 3798 3812 3993 4236 4274 4402 4438 4504 4616 4665 4918 4934 4978 5029 5050 5185 5235 5268 5323 5352 5362 5368 5472 5543 6015 6039 6079 6402 6410 6472 6601 6606 6609 6811 6839 7525 7689 7875 8131 8157 8424 8451 8540 8670 8718 8792 9195 9238 9285 9303 9487 9614 9910 9949 9983

9th Prize: Rs 100

0038 0105 0501 0542 0549 0573 0640 0675 0775 0803 0859 0906 1032 1064 1071 1114 1177 1216 1217 1260 1264 1281 1305 1382 1400 1455 1457 1504 1528 1564 1637 1687 1689 1904 1950 1962 1972 1990 2061 2317 2339 2354 2399 2449 2607 2722 2804 2834 2918 3006 3018 3033 3149 3155 3160 3497 3551 3857 3893 4026 4030 4111 4149 4330 4356 4485 4501 4534 4542 4547 4608 4669 4756 4775 4838 4839 4929 5130 5223 5349 5359 5411 5502 5620 5637 5721 5744 5826 6030 6068 6199 6233 6304 6328 6715 6774 6821 6854 6925 6977 7050 7082 7092 7111 7298 7316 7384 7539 7560 7711 7736 7816 7950 7975 8027 8098 8121 8229 8293 8307 8328 8329 8454 8558 8661 8674 8693 8748 8798 9006 9050 9169 9296 9340 9373 9482 9559 9624 9693 9710 9732 9780 9891 9931

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.