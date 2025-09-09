Winners have 30 days to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The SS code represents the Sthree Sakthi lottery SS-484. Draws occur daily at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-484 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-484 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-484 on September 9:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

SF 296745 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

SA 296745

SB 296745

SC 296745

SD 296745

SE 296745

SG 296745

SH 296745

SJ 296745

SK 296745

SL 296745

SM 296745

2nd Prize: Rs 30 Lakhs

SD 303546 (WAYANADU)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

SC 324866 (NEYYATTINKARA)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0271 0954 1413 1506 1810 2794 3046 3291 3942 3947 4060 4067 4486 5855 6664 6848 8781 9585 9703 9812

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1890 5679 5777 7490 8563 9719

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

1425 1577 1829 2652 2700 2928 3074 3096 3596 4099 4609 4806 5229 5461 6422 6800 7074 7180 7206 7375 7376 7660 7664 8047 8088 8194 8374 8694 8727 9114

7th Prize: Rs 500

0024 0076 0356 0368 0421 0463 0494 0521 0631 0669 0775 0934 1208 1352 1366 1391 1453 1488 1800 1866 1879 1886 1982 1987 2002 2154 2511 2802 3060 3063 3076 3231 3330 3341 3600 4082 4192 4258 4453 4461 4516 4921 5310 5386 5449 5451 5514 5618 5663 5812 5900 6064 6299 6392 6485 6665 6890 7075 7481 7877 7892 8113 8119 8141 8214 8487 8569 8575 8579 8911 9242 9361 9517 9529 9650 9738

8th Prize: Rs 200

0092 0333 0644 0833 0896 1023 1539 1751 1873 1929 2038 2055 2200 2300 2560 2595 2696 2713 2724 2827 3108 3203 3212 3430 3621 3829 3948 3956 4042 4093 4322 4563 4597 4615 4817 5126 5144 5261 5277 5278 5290 5331 5562 5564 5658 5702 5753 5846 5877 5989 6423 6474 7006 7046 7065 7096 7147 7274 7311 7390 7498 7532 7631 7709 7740 8079 8182 8286 8327 8454 8480 8669 8699 8702 8773 8798 8857 8861 8994 9326 9339 9353 9477 9491 9497 9612 9664 9817 9944 9961

9th Prize: Rs 100

0045 0063 0096 0107 0206 0272 0311 0316 0331 0352 0514 0549 0604 0620 0655 0832 1053 1077 1090 1101 1196 1332 1412 1423 1458 1492 1625 1848 1967 2013 2028 2034 2267 2361 2362 2480 2542 2581 2618 2625 2647 2694 2750 2768 2841 3075 3104 3198 3230 3420 3476 3518 3597 3713 3780 3932 4007 4057 4134 4157 4183 4197 4220 4221 4302 4404 4434 4657 4696 4702 5051 5063 5291 5405 5479 5624 5653 5740 5885 5901 5942 6019 6037 6157 6243 6257 6263 6265 6271 6301 6335 6371 6379 6414 6415 6525 6538 6590 6629 6741 6826 6880 6990 7021 7229 7445 7470 7493 7515 7527 7565 7585 7692 7830 7997 8124 8190 8228 8324 8351 8516 8538 8551 8604 8695 8714 8716 8962 9022 9026 9037 9095 9106 9159 9259 9292 9374 9396 9401 9462 9518 9525 9539 9542 9765 9839 9945 9971 9976 9985

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.