Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-11: Dhanalekshmi is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-11 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Dhanalekshmi lottery is "DL." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results of Dhanalekshmi DL-11:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

DA 277376

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

DB 277376

DC 277376

DD 277376

DE 277376

DF 277376

DG 277376

DH 277376

DJ 277376

DK 277376

DL 277376

DM 277376

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

DM 606110

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

DJ 327454

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0299 1211 1350 1367 1970 3053 3206 3886 4664 4814 6021 6180 6488 6492 6717 6793 8472 8488 8509 8728

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

3400 5537 6368 7328 7870 8204

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0018 0258 0494 0829 0881 1660 2982 3262 3483 3526 3817 3892 4529 4792 5216 5282 5894 6424 6953 8290 8380 8490 8626 8691 8972 9121 9394 9646 9720 9814

7th Prize: Rs 500

0042 0260 0377 0912 1053 1135 1290 1294 1418 1428 1476 1580 1720 2167 2338 2471 2541 2718 2725 2779 2944 3078 3209 3425 3454 3505 3705 3859 3863 3917 4002 4145 4217 4554 4609 4709 4800 5037 5197 5241 5576 5584 5604 5710 5891 6030 6334 6419 6429 6568 6604 6734 6891 7018 7121 7122 7189 7200 7501 7575 7669 7686 7951 8072 8112 8139 8277 8619 8643 8698 8808 8908 9098 9209 9563 9901

8th Prize: Rs 200

0390 0461 0522 0613 0636 0667 0730 0763 0800 1018 1042 1089 1096 1466 1726 1926 2097 2187 2261 2370 2605 2670 2729 2760 2906 3051 3135 3217 3343 3470 3595 3612 3834 3865 3907 3936 4033 4043 4121 4172 4174 4326 4491 4720 4728 4927 4929 4968 5252 5257 5376 5512 5542 5659 5788 5850 5896 5937 6056 6297 6507 6591 6631 6651 6740 6770 6826 6945 6949 7001 7090 7260 7310 7450 7508 7649 7661 7808 7856 8083 8098 8100 8107 8170 8498 8693 8847 9154 9210 9297 9583 9627 9792 9834 9933 9967

9th Prize: Rs 100

0075 0111 0158 0159 0276 0279 0329 0343 0428 0640 0717 0781 0856 0925 0935 1083 1118 1304 1391 1422 1599 1693 1718 1803 1837 1979 1980 2023 2033 2094 2253 2271 2279 2299 2481 2618 2643 2666 2671 2724 2964 2985 3100 3120 3147 3276 3464 3479 3546 3614 3697 3713 3828 3836 3913 3932 3958 4128 4200 4387 4437 4573 4593 4669 4692 4802 4813 4869 5185 5206 5297 5321 5340 5410 5626 5642 5701 5739 5761 5814 5923 5979 6027 6046 6049 6059 6134 6233 6304 6379 6451 6529 6797 6828 6910 7241 7370 7378 7519 7626 7640 7684 7779 7802 7921 8073 8074 8133 8147 8155 8367 8440 8592 8615 8672 8685 8741 8742 8821 8888 8937 8984 9015 9026 9047 9135 9308 9364 9409 9466 9621 9654 9678 9762 9790 9843 9934 9945

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.