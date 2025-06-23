The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-8 lottery results. The draw took place at 3 p.m., with prizes ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 1 crore. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days.

Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-8: Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-8 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Bhagyathara BT-8 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

BZ 709241 (MOOVAATTUPUZHA)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

BN 709241

BO 709241

BP 709241

BR 709241

BS 709241

BT 709241

BU 709241

BV 709241

BW 709241

BX 709241

BY 709241

2nd Prize: Rs 75 lakh

BZ 315412 (CHITTUR)

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

BU 222095 (KOLLAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0082 0437 0466 0482 0763 2547 2954 2970 3137 4895 6077 6849 7063 7638 7764 8282 8436 8519 8661 9767

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

2619 3339 4901 6639 8370 8416

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0127 0714 1224 1443 1662 2035 2327 2365 2460 2586 3121 3467 3529 3990 4505 4776 4880 5261 6104 6226 6665 7412 7471 8150 8379 9139 9587 9679 9832 9939

7th Prize: Rs 500

0124 0177 0356 0360 0428 0471 0571 0577 0691 0744 0821 0986 1451 1564 1575 1980 2379 2495 2552 2651 2695 2722 2751 2854 2885 3144 3434 3708 4135 4218 4399 4541 4624 4627 4699 4855 4881 4910 5105 5264 5492 5886 5894 6015 6268 6314 6410 6428 6578 6627 6697 6730 7366 7525 7584 7641 7900 7924 8027 8042 8077 8112 8223 8281 8484 8523 8562 8670 8880 8955 9066 9107 9374 9673 9776 9990

8th Prize: Rs 200

0160 0270 0277 0383 0521 0669 0696 1011 1035 1093 1101 1123 1154 1172 1212 1364 1469 1518 1922 2100 2137 2168 2244 2363 2367 2422 2529 2567 2782 2788 2803 2882 2983 3145 3256 3457 3624 3647 3910 3951 4065 4255 4476 4606 4826 5291 5363 5441 5521 5547 5651 5652 5768 5825 5899 6061 6164 6340 6576 6660 7090 7124 7181 7230 7280 7299 7316 7323 7379 7642 7649 7710 7800 7919 7970 8004 8064 8226 8499 8552 8676 8687 8710 8869 9045 9122 9130 9200 9341 9424 9556 9585 9589 9606

9th Prize: Rs 100

0044 0084 0245 0273 0314 0328 0452 0566 0644 0700 0701 0726 0808 0938 1186 1189 1301 1304 1320 1374 1553 1616 1695 1857 1953 1964 2163 2216 2286 2469 2624 2654 2661 2839 2842 2853 2887 2961 2975 2989 3012 3060 3082 3160 3165 3189 3214 3281 3322 3463 3488 3556 3674 3678 3683 3684 3807 3854 3882 4017 4168 4181 4211 4228 4286 4344 4603 4691 4697 4822 4871 4894 4898 4904 5016 5235 5236 5269 5299 5321 5344 5390 5466 5506 5528 5583 5772 5807 5888 6141 6176 6282 6300 6349 6439 6492 6572 6581 6590 6735 6880 6921 6945 7255 7265 7386 7437 7479 7513 7520 7565 7653 7656 7717 7920 7938 7944 7964 8046 8356 8455 8481 8704 8751 8814 8868 8881 8975 9019 9054 9071 9224 9251 9300 9308 9392 9437 9442 9591 9827 9836 9851 9937 9970

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.